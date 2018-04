An incident forced a Hailsham road to be closed both ways last night (Wednesday).

Emergency services including police, an air ambulance and three paramedic vehicles were called to the scene at a farm off Station Road.

Photo by Dan Jessup

A spokesperson from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Herstmonceux and Eastbourne attended following reports of person trapped under a vehicle at 5.50pm.

They said crews released one person and they were handed over in to the care of the ambulance service.