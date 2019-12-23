UPDATE: River Ouse is searched in hunt for missing firefighter after night out in Lewes

Sussex Police says officers are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a London firefighter reported missing since Friday evening (December 20) after last being seen in Lewes.

Anthony Knott, 33, from Lincoln Green, Orpington, had been in the East Sussex county town enjoying an evening out with colleagues, visiting various pubs.

Police say he lost touch with the 12-strong group after it moved on from The Lamb in Fisher Street at around 7.30pm on Friday.

Anthony is white, 5’8 tall, of medium build with medium brown short gelled hair. He was wearing a black long sleeve top, dark denim coat, dark denim jeans and black smart shoes.

Anyone who may have seen Anthony or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 727 of 21/12.

A spokesperson at the force said, “If he is ill, injured or thought to be in danger, please dial 999 immediately.”