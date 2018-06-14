UPDATE: Road to be closed during rush hour after major Hailsham blaze

A Hailsham road is to be closed during rush hour as firefighters continue to battle a major blaze engulfing a scrapyard.

Firefighters from across Sussex and Surrey rushed to the fire which broke out in Ripley’s in Diplocks industrial estate at around 8.20pm last night (Wednesday).

At its height eight fire engines and 55 firefighters were on scene along with two aerial ladder platforms, water carriers, the command support team and high volume pump, said East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS).

East Sussex Highways has said the Diplocks Way road closure has been removed for the next hour but it will be closed again between 3pm-8pm during rush hour today (Thursday) to help prevent heavy traffic driving over the main fire hose.

