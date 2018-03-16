Update: Snow and ice warning for Sussex

The Met Office, in its latest yellow (be aware) warning, says that a band of snow will move slowly south through Saturday morning, followed by snow showers.

Temperatures are set to drop to freezing tomorrow and hover around zero or 1degF until Monday (March 19).

The Met Office says: “Accumulations of 1-3cm quite widely. Over higher ground above 200 metres, 5-10cm is possible.

“Strong easterly winds will lead to drifting of snow. Marked wind chill will be another feature of the weather.”

For Sunday, the Met Office chief forecaster says: “Not all places will see snow showers, but where they do form locally 1-3cm of snow is possible in places.

“Furthermore, showers may become organised into bands at times resulting in locally around 5cm accumulating, with this most likely near the Thames Estuary and the Wash.

“Some melting of lying snow is expected during the middle of the day.

“Should the small chance of a more organised band of snow affecting the southern and south eastern regions come into fruition, a more widespread 2-5cm could be possible here, with some low level areas seeing 10cm.

“High ground could see locally 10-20cm. Some isolated ice patches may form where run off from saturated fields freezes overnight.”

For those people travelling north out of Sussex, there is an amber warning for tomorrow which includes London and Maidstone and up to Chelmsford.