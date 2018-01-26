UPDATE: Woman flown to hospital after Hailsham blaze

An air ambulance has taken a woman to hospital after a serious blaze in a Hailsham home this afternoon.

Crews from Hailsham and Herstmonceux were called to a fire in a property in Upper Horsebridge Road at 12.17pm, said the fire and rescue service.

Photo by Eddie Mitchell

A SECAmb spokesperson said ambulance teams worked together to treat a woman who has been air lifted to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets to tackle the fire, which was said to be located on the ground-floor of the property.

An East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson also said oxygen was administered to cats at the scene, three of which were subsequently taken to a veterinary practise.

A fire investigation was carried out and the cause found to be accidental. The blaze was said to be extinguished at 2.24pm.

And Kent Surrey and Sussex air Ambulance confirmed a helicopter was called to an incident there at 12.27pm.

A spokesperson said, “The Air Ambulance was called to an incident involving exposure to fire and smoke in Hailsham.”