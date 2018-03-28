Update: Your Easter weather for Sussex

Mixed weather conditions are expected for the Easter break across Sussex and the UK.

A variety of weather is expected across the UK over the Easter weekend, often on the cold side with showers and longer spells of rain at times, but there will also be drier spells with some sunshine for people to get out and enjoy the long weekend.

And as far as Sussex is concerned, Sunday looks set to be the driest day, although Saturday may only see some light showers late afternoon.

Temperatures are due to drop to around 8 or 9degC but a chilly eastern wind may well make it feel a few degrees colder.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Andy Page said: “The Easter period will bring a variety of Spring weather from sunshine and showers, to more prolonged cloudy and wet conditions, along with some snow in the north: chiefly over the hills. So, there will be opportunities to get outside and enjoy the weekend.”

After a dry and cloudy start for many, Friday will bring more prolonged rain to the south of the UK, whilst wintry showers will affect some parts of the north. There will be quite a range of temperatures with areas in the south reaching double figures whilst some parts of Scotland struggle to get above 5degC or so.

Saturday will see sunny intervals and showers, these wintry in the north, whilst in the south they could be heavy with the chance of thunder and hail.

There is also the possibility of more prolonged rain and hill snow for parts of northern England.

Overnight into Sunday it will turn quite cold.

Sunday will be a day of sunshine and showers, before further rain is likely to move in from the south on Monday morning, which could bring further snow to northern hills as it heads north during the day.

