The A259 road heading out of Eastbourne towards Seaford has been closed off after an incident this morning (Monday).

A Brighton & Hove bus slid across the road by the entrance to the Downs Golf Club.

Photo by Dan Jessup SUS-171112-125906001

The incident is causing major delays for motorists already struggling in the snow and slush.

Some motorists have abandoned their vehicles.

Photos by Dan Jessup.