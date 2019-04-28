Updates as firefighters battle huge blaze at Ashdown Forest, six times the size of London's Trafalgar Square

Latest updates as six fire engines are currently at the scene of a large blaze in Ashdown Forest.

UPDATE 00.18hrs - Firefighters from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and Kent Fire and Rescue Service are now assisting with the fire.

The fire is currently ongoing. Picture: Pete Abel

The blaze continues to cover a large area of Ashdown Forest.

The fire service was called at 9.32pm tonight to the large fire in the 'Winnie the Pooh forest', a spokesman confirmed.

Six fire engines are at the scene in the Kingstanding area, along with four land rovers, a water carrier and a mobile command unit.

Swathes of the famous forest are currently alight, with as much as six hectares on fire, the fire service confirmed.

No injuries have been reported. Picture: Aaron Murphy

One hectare is about the size of London's Trafalgar Square, for comparison.

The fire service spokesman said: "A command unit and various officers are on site tackling a fire.

"It doesn't appear to be near any houses or anything."

The fire service said that the fire does not appear to be a danger to anyone at this time.