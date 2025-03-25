Uplands Academy in Wadhurst is celebrating after the school was graded 'Good' by Ofsted

Staff, governors, parents and students at Uplands Academy in Wadhurst are celebrating after the school was graded 'Good' following an inspection on January 14 and 15.

Head teacher Chris Connor said: "Following a rigorous two-day inspection designed to assess whether the school continues to provide a Good standard of education, inspectors concluded that 'Uplands Academy has taken effective action to maintain the standards identified at the previous inspection.'

Inspectors reported that the school, which became an academy in September 2022 as part of MARK Education Trust, “fosters a keen sense of community where manners, acceptance, respect and kindness are central to its ethos”.

Ofsted highlighted the positive relationships between staff and students, noting: “Pupils enjoy school and feel safe. Their learning is supported by strong relationships and constructive guidance.” The inspectors commended the Academy’s 'high expectations for behaviour and engagement' and said that 'pupils appreciate the way that their teachers know them well.'

They believe that students benefit from the school’s ambition for their academic achievement. In recent years, Mr Connor said, the school has worked to redesign its curriculum, ensuring it is 'carefully designed and sequenced to ensure content is broad, balanced and ambitious,' and taught by teachers who 'demonstrate expert subject knowledge.'

The report said pupils’ moral and social development is integrated across the curriculum with an emphasis on literacy and subject-specific vocabulary is a key strength.

The inspectors commended the Academy’s strong commitment to culture and equality as well as fundamental British values as well as a strong focus on personal development which actively supports pupils’ well-being.

They added that pupils are well informed about courses and providers through high-quality careers education. Year 11 pupils, in particular, are confident about their next steps.

It was also noted that beyond the classroom, students value opportunities to develop their leadership skills and provide useful feedback that helps to shape school decisions in leadership roles.

Head teacher Mr Conmnor concluded: “I am immensely proud of the results from the recent Ofsted inspection. This outcome reflects the hard work, dedication and commitment of our entire school community – our students and their families, our staff, our trustees and our wider school community.

"I am particularly delighted that Ofsted recognised the high expectations of the behaviour and engagement of our students in their lessons, and students’ commitment to participating in the extensive enrichment activities along with the role they play in student leadership.

"While we are pleased with our achievements, we recognise that there is always more to do. Raising standards further is our priority, ensuring that every student has access to the best possible education and outcomes. We are ‘Ambitious for Excellence’ and remain entirely committed to our mission which is to provide the best possible education for all our students and to be an exceptional educational establishment, both locally and nationally.”

Executive Headteacher and CEO of MARK Education Trust, Anna Robinson, said, “As complacency is never an option, please be assured that we are continually working as a team to drive forward our vision for the ongoing success and benefit of Uplands Academy, as well as for our current and future students and staff, both within the Academy and across our trust.”