Coldharbour Road in Upper Dicker still remains closed today following a major fire.

Emergency crews were called to the blaze yesterday at 1pm, which affected three homes.

Picture: Dan Jessup

The multi-property fire was between the A22 (Lower Dicker) and Camberlot Road (Upper Dicker).

Police closed off the road and advised the public to avoid the area.

Reports say today that traffic is coping well.