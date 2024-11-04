Urgent Bonfire Night warning to drivers in Lewes or risk being fined £1,000

This Tuesday, Lewes will host their annual bonfire celebrations. Crowned the UK’s biggest bonfire night display 30,000 people are expected to gather the streets to watch a spectacular fireworks display and surround blazing bonfires.

It is a night that many look forward to, but local drivers should be wary as they could be at risk of a £1,000 fine, and it is their responsibility to prevent it. Richard Evans, spokesperson for webuyanycar, the UK’s go-to online car-buying service, is sharing why drivers could be at risk of a fine this bonfire night, providing his top tips on how to prevent it.

Why are drivers at risk of a fine?

“The government’s “Fireworks: Be Safe, Not Sorry” campaign advises motorists to keep their vehicles well away from the fireworks display area this bonfire night, recommending a distance of at least 100m x 50m. This is to ensure that debris from the fireworks and bonfires does not settle on the windows and mirrors, impairing the driver's vision.

Fireworks

"British drivers have a legal requirement to make sure that their vehicle is safe to drive at all times, therefore it is up to drivers to take precautions around bonfire night to protect their windscreens from any debris.

"Cars parked at home are no exception, especially after figures from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) suggest that 3.3 million adults host their own fireworks events in the UK, meaning even if you think you are keeping your car a safe distance from the public displays, your vehicle may still be at risk of collecting debris. Failure to comply with the legal requirement to keep your vehicle safe for driving can result in a fine of £1,000.

"Local drivers opting out of the bonfire celebrations must also be careful when planning journeys this week as the dark evening weather, accompanied by smoke from the bonfire and fireworks, will affect the road visibility for drivers, making it harder for them to see."

Tips for cleaning your windscreen - When cleaning the glass use a specialised window cleaner or polish, household window cleaner works fine as well.Wipe with a microfibre cloth in a circular motion, overlapping and changing direction periodically to ensure the entire area is covered.

Don’t forget the side and rear car windows, you need to be able to see out of these as well.Before setting off to your Bonfire Night celebrations, make sure that your car has plenty of washer fluid to wipe away any debris on the drive home

Keep your car covered - Another way of preventing debris from hitting your car windows is to keep them covered, this can be done using car window shades or visors that sit on the outside of the car. Alternatively, keep your vehicle sheltered or in a garage.”

For more guidance on keeping your car clean and safe to drive, please visit webuyanycar’s car wash guide.