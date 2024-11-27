Thousands of hens run the risk of being sent to slaughter if homes are not found for them in Rigmer within the next few weeks.

National hen welfare charity, the British Hen Welfare Trust, is urgently appealing to kind-hearted members of the public with room in their back garden to rehome some ex-commercial hens, so avoiding their alternative fate.

These hens have laid eggs on commercial farms for approximately 18 months before their egg laying slows down, meaning they become commercially unviable and so are sent to slaughter and used in pet food, soups or stocks.

However, the BHWT knows they have so much life left if given the chance, which is why they have so far rehomed more than ONE MILLION laying hens to back gardens, schools, universities and even prisons around the UK. His Majesty The King rehomed the charity’s one millionth hen.

Jane Howorth, Founder & CEO of the BHWT, said: “This time of year can be a little dark and gloomy so why not add some extra cheer to your back garden in the form of some feathered friends. They are truly life-enriching, as proven by over 50% of our rehomers who have adopted hens more than once and, better yet, you’ll get an egg two for your breakfast. What other pet can offer that tasty treat?”

Hens will be available to adopt from Ringmer on Saturday, 7th December. To adopt, visit bhwt.org.uk/hen-adoption