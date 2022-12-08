Value of support workers recognised in national award nominations

Allied Health Professionals (AHP) Support Workers in Sussex have been shortlisted for National AHP Support Worker Awards across each of the four categories.

The AHP Support Workers Awards, set to take place on the 12th of December, celebrate the contributions of support workers to patient care and recognise individuals who work alongside the 14 Allied Health Professions to make services innovative, patient-focused and inclusive.

AHP Support Workers can also be known as (but are not limited to): Assistants, Therapy Assistants, Assistant Practitioners, Therapy Support workers, Clinical Care Assistants, and Senior Support Workers.

They work across and alongside the 14 Allied Health Professions: Art Therapists, Drama Therapists, Music Therapists, Chiropodists/Podiatrists, Dieticians, Occupational therapists, Operating Department Practitioners, Orthoptists, Osteopaths, Paramedics, Physiotherapists, Prosthetists & Orthotists, Radiographers, Speech and Language Therapists.

This year, Sussex submitted 21 nominations to the South-East team who shortlisted seven candidates across four different categories for the national awards: Clare Wren (UHS) & Anthony Browne (UHS) in the Outstanding Leadership category Caroline Thorpe (SCFT) in the Supporting Our People category, June Worley (SCFT) & Jan Loose (ESHT) in the ‘Positive, Compassionate and Inclusive’ category, and Graham True (QVH) & Zanya Petken (SCFT) in the ‘Reaching Your Potential’ category.

