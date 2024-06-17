Three fire engines rushed to Oakcroft Gardens at about 6.30pm following ‘multiple calls’ about a vehicle fire.

Once on the scene, crews found a van on fire, with the flames having spread to an adjoining house.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: "Upon arrival crews found one van well alight and the fire had spread to an adjoining house.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using three high pressure hose reels, a jet and a thermal imaging camera.

"Fortunately there were no casualties.

"The cause of the fire is unknown at this time."

