Vandalism forces Seaford Town Council to temporarily close the Salts public toilets
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Just one week before the schools break up for the summer holidays, the Town Council has been forced to close the Salts public toilets for approximately three weeks while essential maintenance is carried out to fix the issues caused by vandalism.
Whilst the Town Council is disappointed to close these facilities, it is essential that these facilities are closed during this time so that the Town Council can complete maintenance safely and without further vandalism taking place, ensuring that when the facilities are re-opened, they are in working order and safe for public use.
The vandalism has included toilet roll and soap dispensers being ripped from the walls and, most recently, safety boarding being smashed and doors torn from hinges.
The Town Council is working with local schools, Sussex Police and other partners to crack down on vandalism at its facilities across the town. This includes making improvements to CCTV.
In the meantime, if you witness any form of vandalism or suspicious behaviour, please report it immediately to the Police on 101 or https://www.sussex.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ and please share the message of respect for public spaces. Encourage friends, family, and community members to be vigilant and considerate.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.