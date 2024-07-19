Vandalism forces Seaford Town Council to temporarily close the Salts public toilets

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Town Council is disappointed that, despite raising awareness and concern to the impact on residents, tourists, and the financial burden it places on the community, the Salts public toilets have again been vandalised.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just one week before the schools break up for the summer holidays, the Town Council has been forced to close the Salts public toilets for approximately three weeks while essential maintenance is carried out to fix the issues caused by vandalism.

Whilst the Town Council is disappointed to close these facilities, it is essential that these facilities are closed during this time so that the Town Council can complete maintenance safely and without further vandalism taking place, ensuring that when the facilities are re-opened, they are in working order and safe for public use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vandalism has included toilet roll and soap dispensers being ripped from the walls and, most recently, safety boarding being smashed and doors torn from hinges.

Temporary Closure of the Salts Toilets

The Town Council is working with local schools, Sussex Police and other partners to crack down on vandalism at its facilities across the town. This includes making improvements to CCTV.

In the meantime, if you witness any form of vandalism or suspicious behaviour, please report it immediately to the Police on 101 or https://www.sussex.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ and please share the message of respect for public spaces. Encourage friends, family, and community members to be vigilant and considerate.