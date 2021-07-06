Vandals damage pitch covers at Uckfield Anderida Cricket Club

Damage caused by vandals to the cricket pitch covers at an Uckfield club have left them unusable.

By Isabella Cipirska
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 1:17 pm
The cricket pitch covers have been damaged. All photos by Ron Hill

Uckfield Anderida Cricket Club said the covers were damaged at Victoria Pleasure Ground last week.

A spokesman said: “This leaves a community cricket club with the costly prospect of buying replacements at a time when finances have been hit hard by the pandemic.”

The club is appealing to anyone who saw what happened to report it to the police.

