Vandals damage pitch covers at Uckfield Anderida Cricket Club
Damage caused by vandals to the cricket pitch covers at an Uckfield club have left them unusable.
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 1:17 pm
Uckfield Anderida Cricket Club said the covers were damaged at Victoria Pleasure Ground last week.
A spokesman said: “This leaves a community cricket club with the costly prospect of buying replacements at a time when finances have been hit hard by the pandemic.”
The club is appealing to anyone who saw what happened to report it to the police.