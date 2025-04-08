VE Day celebrations to take place across Wealden district

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Beacons will be lit and proclamations declared as VE Day is celebrated with music and dance across Wealden in May.

The government has announced four days of nationwide celebrations across the country leading up to VE Day on Thursday, May 8.

Commemorations start with street parties, barbecues and community get-togethers up and down the country from Bank Holiday Monday, May 5.

VE Day

Villages and towns have now finalised programmes of events to commemorate the day which marked the end of World War II and the dawnings of a new post-war era. And organisers have made sure their plans will appeal to the declining few who have wartime memories as well as children who can only rely on their grandparents' memories.

In Uckfield the Civic Centre is the venue for celebrations from 11-4pm on Monday, May 5. On duty will be the Uckfield Singers, Uckfield Concert Brass plus extra singers and a choir. There'll be a 'street party' set up too where people can bring a picnic and enjoy food and drink. On Thursday, May 8 town crier Ian Bedwell will read a town proclamation.

In Hailsham the town council hosts a 'grand celebration' in the town centre on May 8 which aims to recreate the joy of street parties that marked the original day.

Visitors and residents can enjoy a market selling local produce, gifts and accessories as well as food stands and activity stalls. Live entertainment has been arranged on the day with Miss Peggy Rose and the Jackettes. Local dance school Sjaan dance academy will also be there and seating in Vicarage Field where people can dance to 1940's style music. Pupils from Grovelands Community Primary School's choir and Halsham Community College will also take part.

Crowborough Town Council invites the local community to come together to celebrate the 80 years of peace and freedom given to us by the bravery and ultimate sacrifice of so many during WWII, at an event at Goldsmiths Recreation Ground on Thursday May 8.

This starts at 7.30pm where there will be a recording of church bells, ringing for peace followed by a welcome and readings. Crowborough Cadets perform a display march and there will be entertainment with singing and dancing on the stage.

Look out too for a stilt-walking WWII Biggles character who will be entertaining the crowd on spring stilts! All visitors will be urged to get involved. There will be a vocalist singing wartime songs.

Heathfield lays on two opportunities to celebrate. The first is at the Community Centre on Saturday, May 3 where visitors can enjoy food, drink, vintage vehicles, live music, stalls, vintage rides, children's activities and a fun dog show. Entry is free.

Then on Thursday, May 8 a civic service will be held at All Saints Church followed by a torchlit procession from The Star Inn to Cade Street where the beacon will be lit.

From Friday to Sunday, May 9-11 there's a special youth day with Hands on History exhibition in The Space, All Saints' Church and a drama presentation by members of the Rushlake Green Players. The days end with concerts by Heathfield College, Heathfield Silver Band and the Heathfield Choral Society.

Most villages too host their own celebrations. To find yours check out your local social media page for details.

