Vegans protest at Waitrose meat aisle

Vegan activists demonstrated at the meat aisle of Waitrose in Western Road, Brighton on Sunday (December 16).

The Brighton branch of Direct Action Everywhere (DxE), an animal rights group, held pictures of farmed animals including turkeys while making speeches in the store, before standing outside and chanting.

Vegan activists at the meat aisle in Waitrose, Brighton (Photographs: Direct Action Everywhere)

One protester said: "A police officer came up to me and told me that I was 'breaching the peace'. How can you disrupt the peace if there is no peace to begin with? There is nothing peaceful about shelves full of dismembered baby animals."

A DxE Brighton organiser said: "With veganism and animal rights activism both very much on the rise DxE's goal of 'animal liberation in one generation' is looking more and more likely. Soon these aisles of dead flesh will be a thing of the past. People can laugh but this is a social justice movement that isn't going away."

