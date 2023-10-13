Vehicle collides with shops in East Sussex
One person was injured after a car collided with shop fronts in an East Sussex high street, police have said.
Sussex Police said officers responded to reports ‘of a vehicle colliding with shop fronts’ on High Street, Alfriston, around 1.55pm on Thursday (October 12).
"One person suffered a minor injury,” a police spokesperson added.
"The road was blocked temporarily while recovery of the vehicle was arranged.”
Photos emerged from Alfriston High Street after a car collided with a building. The road was partially blocked, resulting in heavy traffic.