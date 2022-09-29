Edit Account-Sign Out
Vehicle fire breaks out near Billingshurst

A vehicle fire has broken out on a road near Billingshurst, according to the AA.

By Jacob Panons
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 8:38 am
Updated Thursday, 29th September 2022, 8:51 am

The AA said it received reports of a vehicle fire impacting the A272 in both directions in Wisborough Green at around 7am on Thursday, September 29.

Traffic is coping well, according to the AA.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said it received reports of a vehicle on fire at around 8am.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service

They added: “Police in attendance to assist.”

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for more information.

