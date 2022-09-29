Vehicle fire breaks out near Billingshurst
A vehicle fire has broken out on a road near Billingshurst, according to the AA.
The AA said it received reports of a vehicle fire impacting the A272 in both directions in Wisborough Green at around 7am on Thursday, September 29.
Traffic is coping well, according to the AA.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said it received reports of a vehicle on fire at around 8am.
Most Popular
They added: “Police in attendance to assist.”
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for more information.