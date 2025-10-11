Vera Van Heeringen and Brooks Williams combine for Hove show

Vera Van Heeringen and Brooks Williams continue their collaboration with a date at The Brunswick, Hove, BN3 1JF on Friday, October 17 at 19:30.

Together they present Song Roots, a night of songs, stories and guitar playing, featuring duets and solos in a variation of the songwriter-in-the-round sessions made famous in Nashville in the early years of folk/Americana.

Vera, originally from The Netherlands, said: “We have both been working in similar scenes for a long time. We would bump into each other quite a lot and we just said let's do something together. I bumped into him at Cambridge Folk Festival. That was 2023 and we decided to get together and sing a bit and see what it was like. We met up and just sang and just wanted to see what we came up with, and it was great. It went pretty quickly. And so we decided to do a show where we both do solo songs and we also do stuff together. That was a nice starting point and we would also be singing each other's songs. He is a songwriter who's also a guitarist and that's similar to me. We both write tunes as well as songs but we went more towards the songs..

“Last year we did a tour. We went up to Scotland. It went well. We did something like 12 gigs and so we thought it would be nice to do it again this year.

“Obviously you don't know whether your voices will click but that's a bonus. Our voices really work well together. Sometimes it's just about finding the right key but we were both keen that the other one sounded good. We really wanted to complement each other. We wanted to be empathetic but it was also great fun. I've done a few collaborations over the years, and I don't think I've ever done one that didn't work. I personally like backing someone else. I maybe enjoy that even more than doing my own stuff or at least I want to do it as well. But to back someone else is something that I really, really love. As well as doing the solo work I also do a number of other projects.

“I think we're different and that's what I look for, and I think it's really nice for the audience. that my songs are… I would not say dark but I would say that maybe they are intense whereas his songs are maybe more upbeat though he can do both. But it does make a nice contrast.

“He has done a lot of writing with other people. I've never really done that. It has not come up in conversation to write together but to me it's a bit of a mystery to write with someone else. Obviously it's very easy these days to bounce ideas off each other, but for me writing is a very private introverted process. For me it is a complete expression. There is no routine to it. I don't do it every day. It's when the inspiration comes. You have to grab the inspiration when it appears. You just have to catch something in the moment and then what you grab is the starting point and that's when you put in the hard work.”