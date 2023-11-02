Vet advice on keeping your pets safe and happy this Christmas
and live on Freeview channel 276
Gemma Logan, a Christmas party expert at Fizzbox in Brighton speaks to a top vet to find out how to keep your pets safe and happy this festive season. Victoria Roberts BSc BVetmed MRCVS, GP small animal veterinarian at Hawthorn Vets in West Sussex, talks us through the risks for pets this Christmas:
Which Christmas food should be avoided and why?
-
Chocolate - Contains theobromine which can cause vomiting/diarrhoea at mild levels and seizures and heart arrhythmias at higher levels. Dark chocolate and cooking chocolate are the most toxic. Even if it is wrapped and under a tree, dogs can sniff them out!
-
Raisins, sultanas and grapes - Found in mince pies, christmas cake and many other products. Can be deadly by causing acute kidney failure. The actual toxic dose varies between pets (one grape could cause problems in some dogs and another dog might eat 20 and be fine).
-
Nuts - Not all are toxic (macadamia nuts can cause vomiting and diarrhoea) but can be a choking hazard
-
High fat foods - Such as pigs in blankets, fat rind from joints and lots of gravies have a high fat content that can cause digestive issues including pancreatitis, which can be serious, painful and often requires hospitalisation.
-
Bones - Cooked bones are brittle and can splinter when chewed so should always be avoided. Large uncooked bones can cause obstruction if swallowed in large chunks and can fracture teeth in some cases so should also be avoided. Too much bone in dogs that are not used to it can cause constipation. Pets will also raid bins to get to them as they smell nice so be careful.
-
Sweeteners - Increasingly used in low calorie, sugar free and vegan products. Xylitol is life threatening if eaten as it causes overproduction of insulin and drops the blood sugar levels dangerously low which is bad enough but this can also lead to liver failure.
-
Onion - Also products like gravy that contain onion powder can cause stomach upsets and lead to red blood cell damage and anaemia if fed in high quantities or for prolonged periods. Garlic, leeks and spring onions can have similar effects
-
Rawhide treats - Often available as coloured treats as pet "stocking filler". Soften when chewed, and dogs love to do this, but they are very difficult to digest and can cause obstruction or choking as they are actually not meant to be swallowed.
-
Alcohol - Affects pets in a similar way to humans, causing drowsiness and lack of coordination. Can also dramatically lower their body temperature and blood sugar levels, leading to seizures and coma.
What food treats can you give your pets at christmas?
-
A slice of plain, cooked, white turkey meat
-
A small piece of plain, cooked, boneless salmon
-
Raw carrots
-
Plain brussels sprouts
-
Plain boiled parsnips
Other Christmas risks for pets
-
Rock Salt/Road Grit - This contains sodium chloride (salt), which can be hazardous to pets. Can be licked off paws/fur after being outside. Ingestion of salt can result in a high blood sodium concentration leading to vomiting, lethargy, convulsions and kidney damage. Wipe feet and clean any exposed fur after walks or being outside.
-
Anti-Freeze - This is high risk if ingested. Anti-freeze toxicity is one of the most common causes of poisoning seen in cats but is also toxic to dogs although they are less likely to encounter it. Keep it locked away safely and clear up any spills quickly. It tastes sweet so cats love it but it can cause serious illness and often is fatal even if only a small amount is eaten.
-
Toys - Small parts can be swallowed and cause intestinal blockages and larger toys may be chewed up and lead to the same problem. Keep an eye on where children leave new toys and put them out of reach from pets. Younger dogs are far more likely to swallow such things
-
Batteries - Batteries are high risk if chewed and swallowed. They can cause obstruction, chemical burns and intestinal or throat damage. Both larger typical AA batteries and smaller disc batteries are a problem if eaten.
How can I help my pet deal with Christmas chaos, noise and multiple visitors?
-
Try to keep their routine as normal as possible . Make sure walks and food are at the same time as usual.
-
Give them a safe, quiet area they can retreat to if they feel overwhelmed by guests/noise.
-
Introduce new people quietly and slowly. It is often best to tell people to ignore the dog rather than trying to force interaction upon them if they are shy and/or stressed.
-
Use familiar toys, beds, old jumpers that smell of you if you have to visit other places or leave them for periods of time and try not to make that too long of a time.
-
Calming products or pheromone diffusers can be useful as well. Your vet can advise on which is best for you and your particular pet/situation.
-
If your pet suffers from severe anxiety and/or phobia then contact your vet and they may be able to provide stronger medication based on the animal and particular situation. Advice from a certified pet behaviourist can also be highly beneficial in understanding your pet and how best to provide support and training to reduce the issue long term.
Should I Dress My Pet Up in a Christmas Outfit?
Victoria Roberts BSc BVetmed MRCVS: “Dressing your pet up at Christmas can be very cute and fun. Some things like jumpers provide the benefit of warmth and comfort. Ensure it doesn't cause your pet stress - your pet needs to be able to move around normally and not be restricted by the outfit. They also need to be able to eat, drink, see, hear and toilet without difficulty. Make sure they do not overheat - particularly if you own a flat faced breed like pugs and bulldogs that already struggle to cool themselves down. Avoid anything that they could become trapped in. Introduce clothing slowly and gradually using lots of positive reinforcement and treats. Do not force them to wear it if they do not wish to or are showing signs of stress - ears and tail down, head lowered, avoiding eye contact, unwilling to move or interact normally.”