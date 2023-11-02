Vet advice on keeping your pets safe and happy this Christmas

Chocolate - Contains theobromine which can cause vomiting/diarrhoea at mild levels and seizures and heart arrhythmias at higher levels. Dark chocolate and cooking chocolate are the most toxic. Even if it is wrapped and under a tree, dogs can sniff them out!

Raisins, sultanas and grapes - Found in mince pies, christmas cake and many other products. Can be deadly by causing acute kidney failure. The actual toxic dose varies between pets (one grape could cause problems in some dogs and another dog might eat 20 and be fine).

Nuts - Not all are toxic (macadamia nuts can cause vomiting and diarrhoea) but can be a choking hazard

High fat foods - Such as pigs in blankets, fat rind from joints and lots of gravies have a high fat content that can cause digestive issues including pancreatitis, which can be serious, painful and often requires hospitalisation.

Bones - Cooked bones are brittle and can splinter when chewed so should always be avoided. Large uncooked bones can cause obstruction if swallowed in large chunks and can fracture teeth in some cases so should also be avoided. Too much bone in dogs that are not used to it can cause constipation. Pets will also raid bins to get to them as they smell nice so be careful.

Sweeteners - Increasingly used in low calorie, sugar free and vegan products. Xylitol is life threatening if eaten as it causes overproduction of insulin and drops the blood sugar levels dangerously low which is bad enough but this can also lead to liver failure.

Onion - Also products like gravy that contain onion powder can cause stomach upsets and lead to red blood cell damage and anaemia if fed in high quantities or for prolonged periods. Garlic, leeks and spring onions can have similar effects

Rawhide treats - Often available as coloured treats as pet "stocking filler". Soften when chewed, and dogs love to do this, but they are very difficult to digest and can cause obstruction or choking as they are actually not meant to be swallowed.