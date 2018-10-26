Vets advice on firework scares

Meridien vets in Peacehaven have issued advice to pet owners during the noisy fireworks season.

The bangs and flashes of fireworks start in the run up to Halloween, Bonfire Night and often continue for several weeks, before resuming during New Year’s Eve celebrations, causing misery for many owners and their pets.

Meridian Veterinary Practice is urging owners to prepare early before fireworks season gets underway to keep their pets calm and has issued tips for owners whose cats and dogs suffer noise phobia.

The surgery recommends that cats and dogs are kept safely indoors at this time of year to prevent injury and stress, while windows and doors should be kept shut to prevent them bolting through fear.

Dogs should also wear collars and tags, while microchips should be up to date in case they do run away.

Veterinary Surgeon Stephen Speak said: “With the fireworks season stretching over several weeks, this can be a difficult time for pets and their owners. Our advice is to think ahead so you can keep them happy, safe and comfortable.

“Dogs should not be left alone during this time and even pets that have previously shown no fear can become sensitive. Providing a safe place where they can hide, is a good idea and talking to your veterinary practice about any suitable medications.”