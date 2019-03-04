Video explains food waste service benefits across Lewes District

Lewes District Council is promoting its food waste service with a new short animated film showing how it works and the benefits of signing up.

The free service is offered to all residents across the district and more than 5,000 households already participate in the scheme, with 300 new sign-ups in December alone.

The average local bin contains 25 per cent food waste – most of which could be recycled under the food waste scheme.

Cllr Paul Franklin, Cabinet member for Waste and Recycling, said: “We lead the way as the only authority in the county to offer free food waste collections from people’s homes every week, and day-by-day more people are joining our scheme.

“We want to encourage even more households to recycle their food scraps and this new video shows how simple our service is to use, along with how it reduces the impact on the environment.

“Every little helps, so even if you compost at home, you could use our food waste service to recycle dairy, meat and cooked food leftovers.”

Everything collected is turned into soil conditioner, which is used by local farmers and gardeners, and means less rubbish being incinerated.

Everyone who joins the service will receive a small caddy for the kitchen with a roll of liners, and a separate bin to go outside.

Existing customers can also get a free roll of caddy liners from any of these locations: Lewes District Council offices (Lewes and Newhaven), Tourism Information Centres (Lewes and Seaford), Newhaven Town Council reception, Peacehaven Town Council reception, Newick Community Centre, Plumpton Village Hall, Ditchling Post Office, Barcombe Village Shop, The Juggs in Kingston.

For more information or to sign up for food waste collections visit lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/foodrecycling