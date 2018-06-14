VIDEO: Lewes group’s record-breaking performance of The Floss dance craze

You may (or may not) have heard about the latest dance trend which has been sweeping the internet, writes Isabelle Barker.

Children and teens across the globe are swinging to a new craze, named The Floss.

Flossing party, Lewes. Kai (front)

Urban Dictionary defines it as: ‘A dance in which you move your hips from side to side while simultaneously moving your hands through the air in the opposite direction.’

The Floss was invented by The Backpack Kid, aka Russel Horning, a 16-year-old American who has found fame on Instagram.

The latest dance move has become popular with youngsters in Lewes.

Kai Jolly, a pupil at Western Road Primary School, celebrated his 10th birthday with a record-breaking performance of The Floss on Wednesday, June 13.

A group of 20, mostly friends from Kai’s school, came together to gyrate back and forth at the county town’s historic Priory Park.

His party had the widest age range yet taking part in the dance.

The youngest participant was Kai’s one-year-old sister, Jing Jing. The oldest was his grandfather, Richard, who is a sprightly 83.

The Mayor of Lewes, Cllr Janet Baah, also got involved.

Kai’s mother, Susie Jolly, from Cluny Street, Lewes, said: “He never stays still, he’s always flossing.”

It was Kai’s first birthday in England since he was two. The family moved from China last Christmas.