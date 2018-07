Drusillas Zoo Park has been evacuated as firefighters continue to tackle a blaze on farmland off the A27 this afternoon (Wednesday).

Crews from Eastbourne, Seaford and Lewes as well as a water bowser from Burgess Hill are at the scene in Alfriston Road, Berwick.

The alarm was raised at 2.54pm.

Photo by Kirsty Eaton.

Video by Dan Jessup.

