VIDEO SLIDESHOW: ‘Mega weekend at Wakehurst’ attracts thousands

A ‘mega weekend at Wakehurst’ over the bank holiday attracted thousands of visitors.

A series of Peter Rabbit themed activities were put on to entertain all the family at the botanic gardens in Ardingly, Haywards Heath.

The Peter Rabbit inspired festival attracted thousands of visitors over the weekend. Picture: Jim Holden

Sandra Howard, communications and content manager for Wakehurst, said: “We had a mega weekend at Wakehurst. The weather certainly didn’t hold people back. Despite the rain we had thousands visit. We had an Easter egg trail over the weekend and Friday was the start of two weeks of Peter Rabbit inspired activities which are extremely popular.

“We had story telling in the mansion by ‘Beatrix Potter’, sack racing, lots of games and trails, face-painting and craft activities. There was also seed planting in the potting shed.

“The Mud Kitchen is now open in the Children’s Heritage Garden which is always a real draw for families.”

Activities at the festival include an interactive trail through the garden, getting your hands dirty in the potting shed sowing your own seeds, settling down for a reading of Beatrix Potter’s enchanting stories, decorating your own rabbit ears, learning about vegetables and how they grow and testing your bounce with a fun sack race.

The Peter Rabbit inspired festival, which kicked off on Friday (March 30), runs until Sunday, April 15.