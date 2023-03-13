Videographer captures students' imaginations at Horsham school

Top videographer and businessperson Clare Jones recently visited Collyer’s to talk careers with Collyer’s media students. Clare spoke to the group about the drive and entrepreneurialism needed to start your own media business.

Clare Jones focussed on media careers

Clare, the owner of local production company Bright Light Films, covered everything from the practicalities of location filming to the importance of social media marketing and networking to develop a business. Students learned the need for businesses to identity a gap in the market which they can serve, alongside the skills of forward planning and the ability to think on your feet when things go wrong.

Rebecca Moon Head of BTEC Creative Digital Media Production said: “Clare gave an inspirational and engaging talk allowing students to consider the opportunities available to them in starting up their own videography business.

“Clare encouraged the group to think about how they could start out in the business and gave them superb tips and business intel’ about the current climate”.