Vienna singer-songwriter Alicia Edelweiss heads to Shoreham's Ropetackle

Vienna-based singer-songwriter Alicia Edelweiss heads to Shoreham's Ropetackle Arts Centre on May 29 supporting Kate Young.

Alicia’s second studio album FURIE will be released in the UK on June 20, but she will have it with her for the gig.

“I started out busking. I did a lot of travelling and busking for a while but I've been seriously making music for the last ten years,” she says. “I suppose you could say that my style is chamber pop or art pop. Sometimes I've been influenced by traditional music but not so much on the new album. The new album is maximalist in that there are lots of different instruments on there. There is an Austrian artist called Soap&Skin who has really inspired me.

“Most of the songs are things about my life, kind of autobiographical but I've also been inspired by fairy tales and mysticism and mythology. Sometimes the stories are just stories and encounters with people that I've been inspired by. I might write a story about a person or a friend or meeting someone or something happening but I'm also very influenced by my dreams. Sometimes I have dreams which I then think are really important. I do write down my dreams or at least I used to. It was a way of training. When you write them down, the more you remember.”

The new album is album number two, and Alicia admits to being a bit burnt out by the whole process: “There is so much to do, and this time I did try to do it more professionally and do proper single releases and proper music videos. I wanted to take it all to the next level. It was a lot more work than the last one. I don't know if I feel it as pressure. I'm not worried about people liking it but I do feel burnt out. I'm going to have to start juicing again! I will give myself a couple of weeks off to get my health back a bit better.

“I really like playing in the UK. My mum is from there and I have played more and more gigs there. I'm supporting a friend of mine Kate Young on her tour, and I do think UK audiences are different. I think the language thing is the difference because they understand every single word (Alicia mostly sings in English). In Austria people approve of the arrangement and the music but with the words it's just not the same as if they were listening to German music. I do one or two German songs but most of the time I sing in English. I wouldn't say that I have to sing in English but I have always travelled when I was busking and I started doing DIY tours. I wanted people on to understand me, and I didn't want to only play in German-speaking countries.”