Views wanted about improving hospital-based stroke services in West Sussex

People are being invited to a series of events to find out more about proposals to improve the way current stroke services are delivered in West Sussex.

The NHS has been working to review the way hospital-based services currently work and has set out a proposal to improve the care that is provided and meet national standards.

A public consultation is underway on these proposals, and as part of this 12 week exercise a series of face to face and virtual events have been announced so people can learn more about the plans.

We are proud of the high-quality care our clinical teams currently provide to patients who are experiencing a stroke. However, we need to address some challenges to current services to ensure we are meeting the needs of local people now and for the future.

Our proposals centre on the development of an Acute Stroke Centre (ASC), which is nationally recognised as part of the best way to care for people who are having a stroke. Developing an Acute Stroke Centre in West Sussex would enable us to provide a higher quality of care 24/7; to offer advancements in medical interventions and treatments; help us to save lives and reduce disability; enable fewer people losing their independence and being admitted to nursing or care homes; and shorter stays in hospital. It would also support a more resilient workforce and give them a better opportunity to develop their skills to improve standards and continuity of care.

Over the coming weeks we will be holding events to give people the opportunity to hear from clinicians from stroke services, general practice, the ambulance service, who have led the stroke services review and helped to identify improvements needed to provide the best care to the people who live, work, and visit West Sussex.

The events are taking place on:

Monday 6 March 6pm – 7:30pm at the Auditorium Rooms, Guildbourne Centre, WorthingFriday 10 March 2pm – 4.pm at Felpham Community Hall & Conference Centre, FelphamWednesday 15 March 12:30pm – 2pm - Virtual Zoom WorkshopMonday 20 March 3pm – 4:30pm - Virtual Zoom WorkshopTuesday 21 March 2pm – 4pm at Jubilee Hall, New Park Centre, Chichester

A spokesperson for the NHS in Sussex said: “We want everyone to benefit from safe, effective, and high-quality stroke services when they need them. To provide the best treatment and outcomes for our patients, we want to develop an Acute Stroke Centre (ASC) in West Sussex which is recognised as national best practice.

“We have spent a long time considering options, listening to health professionals across stroke services, as well as those who have experienced a stroke and their representatives, to develop a proposal that we are confident would improve access to specialist stroke care for the population we serve.

“We are really keen to hear from local people and understand the views of as many people as possible, including those working in healthcare. This is an opportunity to find out more, ask questions, share your views, and talk directly with the health professionals who have developed these proposals.”

Book your place now via our event bright platform tinyurl.com/nhssussexevents or contact us on 0800 433 4545.

People can also read more on the Sussex Health and Care website Improving stroke services in West Sussex - Sussex Health and Care (ics.nhs.uk) and can directly have their say via the website.