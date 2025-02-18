Village Artisan Community: new shop in Uckfield to offer selection of mid-century designs and crafts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lovers of mid-century design, paintings, jewellery, art and crafts in Uckfield will be delighted to hear a new shop will open its doors tomorrow - offering a huge selection of just about everything.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Village Artisan Community is the name of a new business in Post Office Court just off the High Street. It's run by Jill Wedge, a former journalist who's turned her attention to finding the things she, and thousands of others, find beautiful and interesting.

On sale will be works by local artists, craftspeople as well as vintage items including fashionable mid-century furniture from the50s, 60s and 70s. She said: "I've some fabulous G-Plan units at the moment - I'm looking forward to showing it off."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jill started her working life in journalism, passing her NCTJ exams, working on the Maidenhead Advertiser as well as other local papers then moving into PR. She said: "I did all sorts of things including selling Tupperware. All these were necessary to keep a roof over our heads."

G Plan Furniture

In the meantime, as well as her artistic interests, she's always had a' side hustle' and four years ago started up the popular Crowborough Pop-Up Market which takes place on the first Saturday of each month. She says she has about 250 makers and sellers, lots of whom will be providing items for the new Uckfield shop. She said: "I have stallholders coming back time and time again. But I always said wouldn't it be nice to have a shop. I do lots of fairs which means going to places, unpacking all my goods for sale then packing up the unsold items when I've finished. It will be great to have somewhere I can display items for a little while longer!"

Jill continued: "I'm not only selling vintage items, there will also be new things as well. We have a textile artist, three jewellers including one who makes decorations out of old silver cutlery, handicrafts and newer things like bags. I'd also love to hear from local craftspeople and artists who want to sell what they have created or painted. Please if this is you, get in touch on: 07941 115029.

The shop will open for the first time tomorrow, (February 22) at9.30am and the first 25 people through the door get a delicious cookie!