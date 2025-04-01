Village bowls club celebrates its 90th anniversary this year.
Entertainment will take the form of a 40s-themed tea party with vintage singers The Dulcet Tones performing, Lindy Hop dancing and much more.
In the meantime the club is inviting people to 'have a go' at bowling at an open morning on Saturday, April 26 from 10am-noon. They invite everyone to go along with some flat-soled shoes and find out what a fun but challenging sport it can be. Their home ground is at The Hardy Roberts Playing Field, Cross in Hand.
Organisers say bowls is seen as a sport for 'people of a certain age' but it is inclusive for all. Members of Cross in Hand play as often as they like with official roll-up sessions on Monday and Thursday evenings and Tuesday and Thursday afternoons. Weekend bowling is usually made up of friendly and league matches, however there are are often social events and club competitions for members to join.
The club says it is hugely grateful to sponsors: Heathfield Funeral Service, Fred Olsen Travel Agents, Keymark Locksmiths, Pople and Broad Opticians, TFC Ltd., Sandycross Wealth Management LLP, Sonic Logistics, Flova, Imex and Sue's Shoes without whom they would not be able to keep the green maintained.
For more information contact Anna on: 07759 226493