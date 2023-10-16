BREAKING
Village gets a new bench thanks to contractor building Lyminster bypass

A new bench has been constructed in Lyminster around the village tree.
By carol hattonContributor
Published 16th Oct 2023, 11:41 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 11:43 BST
It was donated by contractor Jackson, which is building the Lyminster bypass, after the old bench started to fall apart.

Carol Hatton, clerk for Lyminster and Crossbush Parish Council, said: “They were a delight to negotiate with.

"Their team came along and viewed the wreckage of the existing bench and not only did they give us a new one, they removed the old one and installed the new one at no charge to the parish.”