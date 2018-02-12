Village road to close temporarily

A 2.3 mile stretch of a busy country lane is to close temporarily at the end of the month.

The C40 Jevington Road will close between Green Lane and Hunter’s Moon for BT Openreach to carry out cabling for a new customer connection.

Traffic will be diverted throughout the duration of the work but it means motorists will not be able to get from Polegate to Jevington from the Polegate crossroads traffic lights at the Horse & Groom public house.

The work is expected to be undertaken between February 26 and March 2 depending on the weather conditions.