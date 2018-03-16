Arlington & Berwick

MOBILE LIBRARY: Today, Friday, the Mobile library will call at Arlington Village Hall between 2.20pm and 2.45pm, and Berwick Village Hall between 2.55pm and 3.10pm. 0345 6080195/1956

GAMES EVENING: Today, Friday, there will be a Games Evening at Arlington Village Hall starting at 7pm. Bring your own drink and nibbles and join in the fun. Or have a fish supper. There will be a fish and chip van in the car park from 7.30pm and it will be available to all villagers, not just those attending the event. Contact Wendy Holmes on 07889 689844.

PUBLIC EXHIBITION: On Monday, Southeast Water will be holding a public exhibition between Noon and 8pm in Berwick Village Hall. Visit http://southeastwater.co.uk /yourwateryoursay to read more details. Of special interest to parishioners will be the proposed plans to build a new reservoir next to the existing Arlington Reservoir by 2032.

BERWICK PARISH COUNCIL: The next meeting of Berwick Parish Council is on Thursday at Berwick Village Hall and starts at 7.30pm.

FILM NIGHT: On Saturday, March 24 there will be a film night showing The March in Arlington Village Hall starting at 7pm.

MICHELHAM PRIORY: The following events are scheduled at Michelham Priory over the coming months. Saturday March 24, Demo and Dine Evening with a delicious three course vegan menu demonstrated by their Michelin star trained chef. Friday March 30 to Monday April 2, Easter, hands-on activities for all the family from flint knapping to early weaving. For full details see the web at: http://sussexpast.co.uk/events

WHIST DRIVE: On Wednesday, March 28, starting at 7.15pm, a whist drive will be held in Berwick Village Hall.

VILLAGE MARKET: On Tuesday, April 3, between 10am to 11.30am the Arlington Village Market and Coffee Morning will be held in Arlington Village Hall. There will be a variety of stalls offering traditional fresh bread, cakes, jewellery and cards.

BLUEBELL WALK: Between Saturday April 7 and Sunday May 13, the 46th Arlington Bluebell Walk and Farm Trail will be open. This highly popular and award-winning event attracts visitors from all over the world and has raised thousands of pounds for numerous charities. Since 1972 the Walk, based at Bates Green Farm, has developed into seven interesting walks over three working farms. This is where you see white anemones followed by the vistas of fabulous bluebells, established over centuries. On this walk there are seats for you to enjoy the peace and tranquillity of this oak and hornbeam wood. Along the walks there are signs illustrating the flora and fauna of the countryside for visitor information. www.bluebellwalk.co.uk email: info@bluebellwalk.co.uk

SPRING JUMBLE SALE: On Saturday, April 14, in Arlington Village Hall starting at 2pm, the Arlington Spring jumble sale will take place. If you have any jumble, please contact Anne Hope, 07760 424169.

FRIENDS MEETING: On Wednesday, April 19, starting at 7pm, in Arlington Village Hall, the FoSPA Annual Friends Meeting will take place. Further details from ireneflynn @btinternet.com

PARISH ASSEMBLY: On April 19, starting at 7.30pm in Upper Dicker Village Hall, the annual Arlington Parish Assembly will take place. Further details will be available on the parish website and notice boards. arlingtonparish councilesussex@aol.co.uk

VOLUNTEERS WANTED: On Saturday May 5 through to Monday May 7, it’s the Arlington weekend at the Bluebell Walk again. This is an important event as an annual fund-raiser for the Village Hall, so volunteers are greatly needed. Could you help in the Bluebell Café or as a meet-and-greeter? Could you bake some cakes and scones for sale over the weekend? It is hard work but good fun, and you get to meet all types of visitors. Please contact Jackie Appleton jackie.appleton@me

FURTHER VOLUNTEERS WANTED: On Saturday and Sunday, April 14 and 15, the Bluebell Walk will be supporting Upper Dicker Church and Village Hall. To help at the event and/or make cakes etc please contact Liz Major 01323 841541.

VILLAGE PARTY: On Saturday, May 19 there will be an Arlington Village Party at Bluebell Barn, Bates Green. Everyone enjoys a knees-up and this one combines a thank-you for all the Bluebell Walk helpers, a celebration of the forthcoming Royal Wedding, and an acknowledgement that Arlington’s a really nice place in which to live. All welcome. Music provided, but bring your own drink and food platter for sharing.

DICKER DAY: On Saturday, June 23, Dicker Day will take place. The focus of Dicker Day this year will be village games, races and food provided by the organisers. Confirmation of other attractions will follow in the coming months. However this type of event needs more people to help think up, make and run games and other stalls. Please give as much or as little help as you feel able so this year’s Dicker Day is a really fun event with lots of crazy things to do. Meetings are held once a month at 8pm in The Plough, the next one is Friday March 23. Look forward to seeing you there or just contact Sue Simpson Email: divadeus@gmail.com .

FLOWER SHOW: On Saturday, July 28 starting at 2.30pm in Arlington Village Hall, the annual produce and flower show will take place. This year the Show has moved from September to July. We hope that more children from Park Mead will be able to join in and there will be the opportunity to display vegetables and flowers in season earlier in the year. New this year is a scarecrow competition, the idea is to put your creation outside your house to advertise the Show (notices will be in strategic places). A list of the vegetable, flower and craft classes is available so you can get ahead with sowing and planting for the Show. There will be more information each month ahead of the Show.

CROQUET: The date for the keenly contested inter-village croquet competition has been set for Saturday, August 4. This will be held in Selmeston. Details: Jackie Appleton: Jackie@appleton.me

ROADWORKS: Details of imminent roadworks in the two parishes (and elsewhere) are available from https://roadworks.org/

QUIZ NIGHTS: The Plough pub in Upper Dicker has a quiz night running on a Tuesday evening from 7pm. £1 entry fee

COFFEE MORNINGS: Every Thursday morning, between 10.40am to noon in Upper Dicker Village Hall, a coffee morning and book exchange takes place. All are welcome.

YOGA CLASSES: Will be held every Monday in Arlington Village Hall from 3pm to 4.15pm. It is open to all levels as the yoga taught here can be adapted to suit most individual needs and abilities. Bookings are essential and for further details please contact Lindy on lindygillam65@hotmail.com

BERWICK YOGA CLASSES: There are yoga classes every Tuesday evening starting at 7pm in Berwick Village Hall. Further information may be obtained from either Anne on 01323 870842 or Cathy on 01273 813541.

DICKER QUILTERS: The group of Dickers Quilters will meet on the second and fourth Mondays in the month. The sessions will start at 1.30pm to 3.30pm in Upper Dicker Village Hall. For further details contact Brenda on 01323 849835 or Gill on 01323 844867 eves.

DICKER CRICKET CLUB: The club invites you to become a Friend It may be a surprise to learn that the humble Dicker Cricket Club based at the Upper Dicker Recreation Ground has one of the longest histories in the sport. The second oldest record of an organised ‘creckitt’ match took place in ‘ye Dicker’ in 1677 – known about thanks to the Earl of Sussex placing a £3 bet on the outcome of the game. The Club’s website (http://dicker.play-cricket.com ) contains more information about the club and its history, including how to become a Friend of Dicker Cricket Club, so please take a look. Go to the Membership tab at the top of the page. You can also keep up to date by liking the site on Facebook. You are of course more than welcome to come down to watch the Club’s matches and have a cup of tea, it would be great to see you.