Arlington & Berwick

FILM NIGHT: Tomorrow, Saturday, there will be a film night showing The March in Arlington Village Hall starting at 7pm.

MICHELHAM PRIORY: The following events are scheduled at Michelham Priory. Tomorrow, Saturday, there will be a Demo and Dine Evening demonstrated by their Michelin star trained chef.

Over Easter weekend (Friday March 30 to Monday April 2) there will be hands-on activities for all the family from flint knapping to early weaving. For full details see the web at: http://sussexpast.co.uk/events

WHIST DRIVE: On Wednesday starting at 7.15pm, a whist drive will be held in Berwick Village Hall.

VILLAGE MARKET: On Tuesday, April 3, between 10am and 11.30am the Arlington Village Market and Coffee Morning will be held in Arlington Village Hall. There will be a variety of stalls offering traditional fresh bread, cakes, jewellery and cards.

BLUEBELL WALK: Between Saturday April 7 and Sunday May 13, the 46th Arlington Bluebell Walk and Farm Trail will be open. This highly popular and award-winning event attracts visitors from all over the world and has raised thousands of pounds for numerous charities. Since 1972 the Walk, based at Bates Green Farm, has developed into seven interesting walks over three working farms. This is where you see white anemones followed by the vistas of fabulous bluebells, established over centuries. On this walk there are seats for you to enjoy the peace and tranquillity of this oak and hornbeam wood. Along the walks there are signs illustrating the flora and fauna of the countryside for visitor information. www.bluebellwalk.co.uk email: info@bluebellwalk.co.uk

JUMBLE SALE: On Saturday, April 14, in Arlington Village Hall starting at 2pm, the Arlington Spring jumble sale will take place. If you have any jumble, please contact Anne Hope, 07760 424169.

FOSPA ANNUAL MEETING: On Wednesday, April 19, starting at 7pm, in Arlington Village Hall, the FoSPA Annual Friends Meeting will take place. Further details from ireneflynn@btinternet.com

PARISH ASSEMBLY: On April 19, starting at 7.30pm in Upper Dicker Village Hall, the annual Arlington Parish Assembly will take place. Further details will be available on the parish website and notice boards arlingtonparishcouncil esussex@aol.co.uk

BERWICK PARISH COUNCIL: Please check http://berwickparish council.org.uk and the parish noticeboards for dates of council meetings as well as a copy of the agenda berwick parishcouncil@aol.com

VOLUNTEERS WANTED: Saturday to Monday, May 5 to 7, it’s the Arlington weekend at the Bluebell Walk again. This is an important event as an annual fund-raiser for the Village Hall, so volunteers are greatly needed. Could you help in the Bluebell Café or as a meet-and-greeter? Could you bake some cakes and scones for sale over the weekend? It is hard work but good fun, and you get to meet all types of visitors. Please contact Jackie Appleton jackie.appleton@me

FURTHER VOLUNTEERS WANTED: On Saturday and Sunday, April 14 and 15, the Bluebell Walk will be supporting Upper Dicker Church and Village Hall. To help at the event and/or make cakes etc. please contact Liz Major 01323 841541.

VILLAGE PARTY: On Saturday, May 19 there will be an Arlington Village Party at Bluebell Barn, Bates Green. Everyone enjoys a knees-up and this one combines a ‘thank-you’ for all the Bluebell Walk helpers, a celebration of the forthcoming Royal Wedding, and an acknowledgment that Arlington’s a really nice place in which to live. All welcome, music provided, but bring your own drink and food platter for sharing.

DICKER DAY: On Saturday, June 23, Dicker Day will take place. The focus of Dicker Day this year will be village games, races and food provided by the organisers. Confirmation of other attractions will follow in the coming months. However this type of event needs more people to help think up, make and run games and other stalls. Please give as much or as little help as you feel able so this year’s Dicker Day is a really fun event with lots of crazy things to do. Meetings are held once a month at 8pm in The Plough, the next one is today, Friday. Look forward to seeing you there or just contact Sue Simpson Email: divadeus@gmail.com .

FLOWER SHOW: On Saturday, July 28 starting at 2.30pm in Arlington Village Hall, the annual produce and flower show will take place. This year the Show has moved from September to July. We hope that more children from Park Mead will be able to join in and there will be the opportunity to display vegetables and flowers in season earlier in the year. New this year is a scarecrow competition, the idea is to put your creation outside your house to advertise the show (notices will be in strategic places). A list of the vegetable, flower and craft classes is available so you can get ahead with sowing and planting for the show. There will be more information each month ahead of the Show.

ROADWORKS: Details of imminent roadworks in the two parishes (and elsewhere) are available from https://roadworks.org/

QUIZ NIGHTS: The Plough pub in Upper Dicker has a quiz night running on a Tuesday evening from 7pm. £1 entry fee

COFFEE MORNINGS: Every Thursday morning, between 10.40am to noon in Upper Dicker Village Hall, a coffee morning and book exchange takes place. All are welcome.

DICKER QUILTERS: The group of Dickers Quilters will meet on the second and fourth Mondays in the month. The sessions will start at 1.30pm to 3.30pm in Upper Dicker Village Hall. For further details contact Brenda on 01323 849835 or Gill on 01323 844867 eves.