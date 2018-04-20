Arlington & Berwick

BLUEBELL WALK: Until Sunday May 13, the 46th Arlington Bluebell Walk and Farm Trail will be open. This highly popular and award-winning event attracts visitors from all over the world and has raised thousands of pounds for numerous charities. Since 1972 the Walk, based at Bates Green Farm, has developed into seven interesting walks over three working farms. This is where you see white anemones followed by the vistas of fabulous bluebells, established over centuries. On this walk there are seats for you to enjoy the peace and tranquillity of this oak and hornbeam wood. Along the walks there are signs illustrating the flora and fauna of the countryside for visitor information. www.bluebellwalk.co.uk email: info@bluebellwalk.co.uk

DICKER DAY PLANNING: Meetings are held once a month at 8pm in The Plough, the next one is tonight, Friday. Look forward to seeing you there or just contact Sue Simpson.

FOSPA WORKING PARTY: Tomorrow, Saturday, the Working Party will be working in St Pancras Church in Arlington Village from 2.30pm to 4.30pm. Further details from ireneflynn@ btinternet.com

ANNUAL FRIENDS MEETING: Note change of date. On Tuesday, starting at 7pm, in Arlington Village Hall, the FoSPA Annual Friends Meeting will take place. Further details from ireneflynn@ btinternet.com

MOBILE LIBRARY: On April 27, the Mobile Library will call at Arlington Village Hall between 2.20pm and 2.45pm, and Berwick Village Hall between 2.55pm and 3.10pm. 0345 6080195/96.

BERWICK PARISH COUNCIL: Please check http://berwickparishcouncil.org.uk and the parish noticeboards for dates of council meetings as well as a copy of the agenda. Berwickparish council@aol.com

VILLAGE MARKET: On Tuesday, May 1, between 10am and 11.30am the Arlington Village Market and Coffee Morning will be held in Arlington Village Hall. There will be a variety of stalls offering traditional fresh bread, cakes, jewellery and cards.

VOLUNTEERS WANTED: From Saturday to Monday, May 5 to 7, it’s the Arlington weekend at the Bluebell Walk again. This is an important event as an annual fund-raiser for the Village Hall, so volunteers are greatly needed. Could you help in the Bluebell Café or as a meet-and greeter? Could you bake some cakes and scones for sale over the weekend? It is hard work but good fun, and you get to meet all types of visitors. Please contact Jackie Appleton, jackie.appleton@me

DOG SHOW: Advance notice. On Sunday, May 6, a dog show will be held in aid of Sussex Pet Rescue in Upper Dicker Village Hall Further details to follow.

QUIZ NIGHT: On Saturday, May 19, a quiz night will be held, starting at 7.30pm in Upper Dicker Village Hall. Further details to follow.

VILLAGE PARTY: On Saturday, May 19 there will be an Arlington Village Party at Bluebell Barn, Bates Green. Everyone enjoys a knees-up and this one combines a thank-you for all the Bluebell Walk helpers, a celebration of the forthcoming Royal Wedding, and an acknowledgement that Arlington’s a really nice place in which to live. All welcome: music provided, but bring your own drink and food platter for sharing.

BOOK CLUB: On Tuesday, May 29, Annabel Abbs will be giving a talk on her book, The Joyce Girl, at 7.30pm in Arlington Village Hall. Everyone is welcome.

DICKER DAY: On Saturday, June 23, Dicker Day will take place. The focus of Dicker Day this year will be village games, races and food provided by the organisers. Confirmation of other attractions will follow in the coming months. However this type of event needs more people to help think up, make and run games and other stalls. Please give as much or as little help as you feel able so this year’s Dicker Day is a really fun event with lots of crazy things to do. Meetings are held once a month at 8pm in The Plough. Look forward to seeing you there or just contact Sue Simpson Email: divadeus@gmail.com .

FLOWER SHOW: On Saturday, July 28 starting at 2.30pm in Arlington Village Hall, the annual produce and flower show will take place. This year the Show has moved from September to July. We hope that more children from Park Mead will be able to join in and there will be the opportunity to display vegetables and flowers in season earlier in the year. New this year is a scarecrow competition, the idea is to put your creation outside your house to advertise the Show (notices will be in strategic places). A list of the vegetable, flower and craft classes is available so you can get ahead with sowing and planting for the Show. There will be more information each month ahead of the show.

CROQUET: The date for the keenly contested inter-village croquet competition has been set for Saturday, August 4. This will be held in Selmeston. Details: Jackie Appleton: Jackie@appleton.me

ROADWORKS: Details of imminent roadworks in the two parishes (and elsewhere) are available from https://roadworks.org/

PLOUGH QUIZ NIGHTS: The Plough pub in Upper Dicker has a quiz night running on a Tuesday evening from 7pm. £1 entry fee.

COFFEE MORNINGS: Every Thursday morning, between 10.40am to noon in Upper Dicker Village Hall, a coffee morning and book exchange takes place. All are welcome.

YOGA: Yoga classes will be held every Monday in Arlington Village Hall from 3pm to 4.15pm. Open to all levels as the yoga taught can be adapted to suit individual needs and abilities. Booking is essential and for further details please contact Lindy on lindygillam65@hotmail.com

BERWICK YOGA CLASSES: There are yoga classes every Tuesday evening starting at 7pm in Berwick Village Hall. Further information may be obtained from either Anne on 01323 870842 or Cathy on 01273 813541.

DICKER QUILTERS: The group of Dickers Quilters will meet on the second and fourth Mondays in the month. The sessions will start at 1.30pm to 3.30pm in Upper Dicker Village Hall. For further details contact Brenda on 01323 849835 or Gill on 01323 844867 eves.