Arlington & Berwick

NATIONAL RURAL CRIME SURVEY: The survey is available now at www.nationalrural crimenetwork.net/survey and is open for submissions until Sunday June 10. This year’s survey went live on 17th April, and the Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner is urging anyone who lives, works or visits rural communities to respond and have their voice heard. Parishioners will be interested to read one of the PCC’s comments in her press release is ‘One of the focuses of this year’s survey is whether rural crime continues to be under-reported. Three years ago, one in four people who responded to the survey nationally said they didn’t report the last crime they’d been a victim of because they didn’t see the point.’ www.nationalruralcrimenetwork.net/survey

PC WEBSITE: Visitors to the Arlington Parish Council website will notice a new look. Migration of the old site’s content is still underway. Access to the old site is still possible through a rather long URL http://hosted.arlingtonparish .org.uk/APC/_layouts/15/ start.aspx#/SitePages/Home.aspx NB the old site is no longer maintained and all new information will be available on the new website which is accessed via the same URL of http://arlingtonparish.org.uk

BLUEBELL FARMHOUSE KITCHEN: Michael and Philippa Vine have converted an old grain store into the Bluebell Farmhouse Kitchen at Bates Green Farm (home of the Bluebell Walk) where they have been successfully running special cookery classes for several months.

For details of exciting forthcoming events (for example Quick Suppers and Sausage-Making) please see their website: www.bluebellfarm housekitchen.co.uk

BLUEBELL WALK: The 46th Arlington Bluebell Walk and Farm Trail will close on Sunday, so time is running out to visit this highly popular and award-winning event which attracts visitors from all over the world and has raised thousands of pounds for numerous charities.

Since 1972 the walk, based at Bates Green Farm, has developed into seven interesting walks over three working farms. This is where you see white anemones followed by the vistas of fabulous bluebells, established over centuries. On this walk there are seats for you to enjoy the peace and tranquillity of this oak and hornbeam wood. Along the walks there are signs illustrating the flora and fauna of the countryside for visitor information. www.bluebellwalk.co.uk email: info@bluebellwalk.co.uk

BERWICK PARISH COUNCIL: Please check http://berwickparishcouncil.org.uk and the parish noticeboards for dates of council meetings as well as a copy of the agenda.

ANNUAL MEETING: The Annual Meeting of Arlington Parish Council will be held on Thursday, starting at 7.30pm in Arlington Village Hall.

QUIZ NIGHT: On Saturday, May 19, a quiz night will be held, starting at 7.30pm in Upper Dicker Village Hall. Adults £7.50, which includes two course supper with tea or coffee. Bring your own other drinks. Quiz Master, Stuart Higgins. Tickets and info From Jenny on 01323 844687 or Glynis on 01323 846924.

BOOK CLUB: On Tuesday, May 29, Annabel Abbs will be giving a talk on her book, The Joyce Girl, at 7.30pm in Arlington Village Hall. Everyone is welcome.

DICKER DAY: On Saturday, June 23, Dicker Day will take place. The focus of Dicker Day this year will be village games, races and food provided by the organisers. Confirmation of other attractions will follow in the coming months. However this type of event needs more people to help think up, make and run games and other stalls. Please give as much or as little help as you feel able so this year’s Dicker Day is a really fun event with lots of crazy things to do. Meetings are held once a month at 8pm in The Plough.

Look forward to seeing you there or just contact Sue Simpson Email: divadeus@gmail.com.

FLOWER SHOW: On Saturday, July 28 starting at 2.30pm in Arlington Village Hall, the annual produce and flower show will take place. This year the show has moved from September to July. We hope that more children from Park Mead will be able to join in and there will be the opportunity to display vegetables and flowers in season earlier in the year. New this year is a scarecrow competition – the idea is to put your creation outside your house to advertise the Show (notices will be in strategic places). A list of the vegetable, flower and craft classes is available so you can get ahead with sowing and planting for the show.

There will be more information each month ahead of the show.

CROQUET: The date for the keenly contested inter-village croquet competition has been set for Saturday, August 4. This will be held in Selmeston. Details: Jackie Appleton: Jackie@appleton.me

ROADWORKS: Details of imminent roadworks in the two parishes (and elsewhere) are available from https://roadworks.org/

PLOUGH QUIZ NIGHTS: The Plough pub in Upper Dicker has a quiz night running on a Tuesday evening from 7pm. £1 entry fee.

COFFEE MORNINGS: Every Thursday morning, between 10.40am to noon in Upper Dicker Village Hall, a coffee morning and book exchange takes place. All are welcome.

YOGA CLASSES: Are held every Monday in Arlington Village Hall from 3pm to 4.15pm.

It is open to all levels as the yoga taught here can be adapted to suit most individual needs and abilities. Bookings are essential and for further details please contact Lindy on lindygillam65@hotmail.com

BERWICK YOGA CLASSES: There are yoga classes every Tuesday evening starting at 7pm in Berwick Village Hall. Further information may be obtained from either Anne on 01323 870842 or Cathy on 01273 813541.

DICKER QUILTERS: The group of Dickers Quilters will meet on the second and fourth Mondays in the month. The sessions will start at 1.30pm to 3.30pm in Upper Dicker Village Hall.

For further details contact Brenda on 01323 849835 or Gill on 01323 844867 eves.