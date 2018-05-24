Arlington & Berwick

NATIONAL RURAL CRIME SURVEY: The survey is available now at www.nationalrural crimenetwork.net/survey and is open for submissions until Sunday June 10. The Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner is urging anyone who lives, works or visits rural communities to respond and have their voice heard. Parishioners will be interested to read one of the PCC’s comments in her press release is ‘One of the focuses of this year’s survey is whether rural crime continues to be underreported. Three years ago, one in four people who responded to the survey nationally said they didn’t report the last crime they’d been a victim of because they didn’t see the point.’ www.nationalrural crimenetwork.net/survey

BLUEBELL FARMHOUSE KITCHEN: Michael and Philippa Vine have converted an old grain store into the Bluebell Farmhouse Kitchen at Bates Green Farm (home of the Bluebell Walk) where they have been successfully running special cookery classes for several months. For details of exciting forthcoming events (for example Quick Suppers and Sausage-Making) please see their website: www.bluebellfarmhousekitchen.co.uk

BERWICK PARISH COUNCIL: Please check http://berwickparishcouncil.org.uk and the parish noticeboards for dates of council meetings as well as a copy of the agenda.

MICHELHAM PRIORY: Connection with Hailsham in bygone years. On Sunday starting at 1.30pm, there will be a talk by local historian Richard Goldsmith, on the connections between Michelham Priory and the nearby town of Hailsham, to be held in the Elizabethan Barn. Richard will talk about the Canadian soldiers that stayed at Michelham Priory and in Hailsham during the war. He will also speak about Hailshams history of ropemaking and the links to the Rope museum at Michelham Priory amongst other things. Ticket prices: Available from Michelham Priory Gatehouse, email adminmich@ sussexpast.co.uk, call 01323844224 or www.sussexpast.co.uk £4 non members (normal entrance price also applies) £3 Friends of Michelham priory and members. All money raised helps with the upkeep of Michelham Priory.

BOOK CLUB: On Tuesday, Annabel Abbs will be giving a talk on her book The Joyce Girl at 7.30pm in Arlington Village Hall. Everyone is welcome.

DICKER DAY: On Saturday, June 23, Dicker Day will take place. The focus of Dicker Day this year will be village games, races and food provided by the organisers. Confirmation of other attractions will follow in the coming months. However this type of event needs more people to help think up, make and run games and other stalls. Please give as much or as little help as you feel able so this year’s Dicker Day is a really fun event with lots of crazy things to do. Meetings are held once a month at 8 pm in The Plough. Look forward to seeing you there or just contact Sue Simpson Email: divadeus@gmail.com.

FLOWER SHOW: On Saturday, July 28 starting at 2.30pm in Arlington Village Hall, the annual produce and flower show will take place. This year the Show has moved from September to July. We hope that more children from Park Mead will be able to join in and there will be the opportunity to display vegetables and flowers in season earlier in the year. New this year is a scarecrow competition – the idea is to put your creation outside your house to advertise the Show (notices will be in strategic places). A list of the vegetable, flower and craft classes is available so you can get ahead with sowing and planting for the Show. There will be more information each month ahead of the Show.

CROQUET: The date for the keenly contested inter-village croquet competition has been set for Saturday, August 4. This will be held in Selmeston. Details: Jackie Appleton: Jackie@appleton.me

ROADWORKS: Details of imminent roadworks in the two parishes (and elsewhere) are available from https://roadworks.org/

PLOUGH QUIZ NIGHTS: The Plough pub in Upper Dicker has a quiz night running on a Tuesday evening from 7pm. £1 entry fee.

COFFEE MORNINGS: Every Thursday morning, between 10.40am to noon in Upper Dicker Village Hall, a coffee morning and book exchange takes place. All are welcome.

YOGA: Yoga classes are held every Monday in Arlington Village Hall from 3pm to 4.15pm. It is open to all levels as the yoga taught here can be adapted to suit most individual needs and abilities. Bookings are essential and for further details please contact Lindy on lindygillam65@hotmail.com

BERWICK YOGA: There are yoga classes every Tuesday evening starting at 7pm in Berwick Village Hall. Further information may be obtained from either Anne on 01323 870842 or Cathy on 01273 813541.

DICKER QUILTERS: The group of Dickers Quilters will meet on the second and fourth Mondays in the month. The sessions will start at 1.30pm to 3.30pm in Upper Dicker Village Hall. For further details contact Brenda on 01323 849835 or Gill on 01323 844867 eves.