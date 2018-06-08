Arlington & Berwick

OPEN FARM SUNDAY: You are invited to join the Appleton Family for Open Farm Sunday at Parkwood Farm, Upper Dicker (BN27 3QL) on Sunday between 2pm and 5pm. Learn how a busy dairy farm operates on a day to day basis, see the milking of their 450 cow herd and hear first hand from their experts on cattle health and fertility, feed and daily care.

PARISH COUNCIL: The date of the next Arlington Parish Council meeting is on Thursday June 21, starting at 7.30pm in Upper Dicker Village Hall.

BERWICK PARISH COUNCIL: Please check http://berwickparishcouncil.org.uk and the parish noticeboards for dates of council meetings as well as a copy of the agenda.

DICKER DAY: On Saturday, June 23, Dicker Day will take place. The focus this year will be village games, races and food provided by the organisers. Confirmation of other attractions will follow. However this type of event needs more people to help think up, make and run games and other stalls. Please give as much or as little help as you feel able so this year’s Dicker Day is a really fun event with lots of crazy things to do. Contact Sue Simpson Email: divadeus@gmail.com .

FLOWER SHOW: On Saturday, July 28 starting at 2.30pm in Arlington Village Hall, the annual produce and flower show will take place. This year the Show has moved from September to July. We hope that more children from Park Mead will be able to join in and there will be the opportunity to display vegetables and flowers in season earlier in the year. New this year is a scarecrow competition, the idea is to put your creation outside your house to advertise the show (notices will be in strategic places). A list of the vegetable, flower and craft classes is available so you can get ahead with sowing and planting for the show. There will be more information each month ahead of the show.

CROQUET: The date for the keenly contested inter-village croquet competition has been set for Saturday, August 4. This will be held in Selmeston. Details: Jackie Appleton: Jackie@appleton.me

BARN DANCE: On Saturday, September 8, there will be a Barn Dance at Bluebell Barn, Bates Green.

GREAT ARLINGTON BAKE-OFF: On Saturday, September 22. Further details from Wendy on 07889 689 844 01323 487 250.

ROADWORKS: Details of imminent roadworks in the two parishes (and elsewhere) are available from https://roadworks.org/

PLOUGH QUIZ NIGHTS: The Plough pub in Upper Dicker has a quiz night running on a Tuesday evening from 7pm. £1 entry fee.

COFFEE MORNINGS: Every Thursday morning, between 10.40am to noon in Upper Dicker Village Hall, a coffee morning and book exchange takes place. All are welcome.

YOGA CLASSES: Are held every Monday in Arlington Village Hall from 3pm to 4.15pm. It is open to all levels as the yoga taught here can be adapted to suit most individual needs and abilities. Bookings are essential and for further details please contact Lindy on lindygillam65@hotmail.com

BERWICK YOGA CLASSES: There are yoga classes every Tuesday evening starting at 7pm in Berwick Village Hall. Further information may be obtained from either Anne on 01323 870842 or Cathy on 01273 813541.

DICKER QUILTERS: The group of Dickers Quilters will meet on the second and fourth Mondays in the month. The sessions will start at 1.30pm to 3.30pm in Upper Dicker Village Hall. For ffurther details contact Brenda on 01323 849835 or Gill on 01323 844867 eves.