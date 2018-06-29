Arlington & Berwick

CORRESPONDENT: Sussex Express is looking for a correspondent local to the villages of Arlington and Berwick to submit copy on a weekly basis to the Village News section of the Sussex Express. Please contact sally.funnell101@gmail.com to discuss further.

PARISH COUNCIL: The date of the next Arlington Parish Council meeting is on Thursday July 19, starting at 7.30pm in Arlington Village Hall.

BERWICK PARISH COUNCIL: Please check http://berwickparish council.org.uk and the parish noticeboards for dates of council meetings as well as a copy of the agenda.

FLOWER SHOW: On Saturday, July 28 starting at 2.30pm in Arlington Village Hall, the annual produce and flower show will take place. This year the show has moved from September to July. We hope that more children from Park Mead will be able to join in and there will be the opportunity to display vegetables and flowers in season earlier in the year. New this year is a scarecrow competition, the idea is to put your creation outside your house to advertise the show (notices will be in strategic places). A list of the vegetable, flower and craft classes is available so you can get ahead with sowing and planting for the show. There will be more information each month ahead of the show.

CROQUET: The date for the keenly contested inter-village croquet competition has been set for Saturday, August 4. This will be held in Selmeston. Details from Jackie Appleton Jackie@appleton.me

BARN DANCE: On Saturday, September 8, there will be a Barn Dance at Bluebell Barn, Bates Green.

BAKE-OFF: The Great Arlington Bake-Off is on Saturday September 22. Further details from Wendy on 07889 689 844 01323 487 250.

JUMBLE SALE: The date for the Arlington Autumn Jumble Sale is November 3 and will start at 2pm in Arlington Village Hall.

QUIZ EVENING: On Friday, November 16, there will be a quiz evening starting at 7pm in Arlington Village Hall.

CHRISTMAS FAYRE: The date for Arlington’s Christmas Fayre is December 1 in Arlington Village Hall.

ROADWORKS: Details of imminent roadworks in the two parishes (and elsewhere) are available from https://roadworks.org/

PLOUGH QUIZ NIGHTS: The Plough pub in Upper Dicker has a quiz night running on a Tuesday evening from 7pm. £1 entry fee.

COFFEE MORNINGS: Every Thursday morning, between 10.40am to noon in Upper Dicker Village Hall, a coffee morning and book exchange takes place. All are welcome.

YOGA CLASSES: Yoga classes are held every Monday in Arlington Village Hall from 3pm to 4.15pm. It is open to all levels as the yoga taught here can be adapted to suit most individual needs and abilities. Bookings are essential and for further details please contact Lindy on lindygillam65@hotmail.com

BERWICK YOGA CLASSES: There are yoga classes every Tuesday evening starting at 7pm in Berwick Village Hall. Further information may be obtained from either Anne on 01323 870842 or Cathy on 01273 813541.

DICKER QUILTERS: The group of Dickers Quilters will meet on the second and fourth Mondays in the month. The sessions will start at 1.30pm to 3.30pm in Upper Dicker Village Hall. For further details contact Brenda on 01323 849835 or Gill on 01323 844867 eves.