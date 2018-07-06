Arlington & Berwick

OPEN GARDEN: Tomorrow, Saturday, Knightsbridge House, Grove Hill, Hellingly, BN27 4HH, 11am to 4pm, in aid of St. Wilfrid’s Hospice, www.stwhospice.org

OPEN GARDEN 2: Tomorrow, Saturday, Open Garden at The Long House, The Lane, Westdean, BN25 4AL, 2pm to 5pm. £5 adults, children free, in aid of Family Support Work. Teas, parking.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, 8am Holy Communion BCP at Alciston; 9.30am Holy Communion at Arlington; 9.30am Holy Communion at Selmeston; 11am Holy Communion at Berwick; 11am Holy Communion at Wilmington; 9.15am Holy Communion at Upper Dicker.

LUNCH CLUB: Cuckmere Valley Lunch Club, meet on Tuesday at 12.45pm, Alciston and Selmeston Village Hall. To book a place or find out more please call 01323 871299/870072.

WI: On Wednesday Firle and Beddingham Womens’s Institute meeting, Extend Chairobics to keep us fit. 7.30pm, Firle Memorial Hall.

OPEN MEETING: On Wednesday Berwick Church Heritage Lottery Fund Project Open Meeting, 7.30pm, Berwick Village Hall. Everyone welcome.

TREASURER REQUIRED: Treasurer urgently required for Arlington Church. St Pancras, Arlington, is urgently looking for someone to act as treasurer. For further information please contact either Rev’d. Frank Fox-Wilson, frank.fox-wilson@ berwickchurch.org.uk or Rev’d Peter Blee, peter.blee@ berwickchurch.org.uk

INVITATION: To local Authors and Writers. Would you like to read some of your work to an audience? Or would you be happy for someone else to read it out for you? You are invited to come along to the Pickhams Pastorale afternoon on Sunday 19 August, part of the Summer Trifle event, August 4 to 19, at Pickhams, Wilmington. All readings must be suitable for a family audience! Local authors are invited to bring along copies of their books to show and sell and even read an extract if you would like. Please let Josie know in advance if you are coming along and if you wish someone to read out something of yours. Please e-mail info@pickhams.com This is a free event, donations are invited, refreshments will be available.