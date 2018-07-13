Arlington & Berwick

DICKER VILLAGE GREEN: New planting and benches. If you would like to help with the maintenance of this project, please come along today, Friday, for a chat. You do not need to be an experienced gardener or make a regular commitment. The herbs are there for all to use, so do help yourselves and perhaps pull a weed at the same time.

CLASSIC VEHICLE SHOW: Tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday there will be a Classic Vehicle Show at Michelham Priory, Upper Dicker. Classic domestic, agricultural and military vehicles will be on display. Dogs welcome.

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: On Sunday, Summer Lunchtime Concert in aid of Save the Children at The Barn, Ludlay, Berwick, 12.30pm. Tickets £15 or £20 available from Jane Lloyd 01323 870204. Schubert Quartettsatz D703, Beethoven String Quartet in A Monor Op 132.

CHURCH SERVICE: Sunday church services are as follows: 8am Holy Communion at Wilmington; 9.15am Holy Communion at Upper Dicker; 9.30am Holy Communion at Arlington; 11am Holy Communion at Berwick; 5pm Evensong at Selmeston (joint BCP service with Alciston).

PARISH COUNCIL: On Thursday, Arlington parish Council meeting (to include A27 upgrade discussion), 7.30pm, Arlington Village Hall. Parish Clerk Aliston Stevens e-mail: arlingtonparish councilesussex@oal.co.uk For all APC information see http:/www.arlingtonparish.org.uk

CRICKET: On Saturday July 21, Selmeston and Alciston Cricket Club will be playing Newick Seconds at Selmeston. Game starts 1.30pm. Do come and support your local team. Teas are available at home games.

FLOWER SHOW: On Saturday July 21, Wilmington Flower Show, 3.30pm Wilmington Village Hall.

PRODUCE SHOW: Saturday July 28, the Arlington and Upper Dicker Produce Show, 2.30pm Arlington Village Hall. Please remember entries for the show close on Wednesday July 25, but late entries will be accepted to noon on Friday for double entry fee. Your scarecrow for the new class this year, may be displayed outside you house anytime now, but must be brought to Arlington Village Hall for judging by 7pm on Friday July 27 and be on display at the hall during the show.

OSPREY TRAIL: The Arlington Reservoir Osprey Trail leaflet is available from either the kiosk or the leaflet dispensers in the Reservoir car park. The Trail is a level circular route around the reservoir and takes about an hour to complete at a leisurely pace. Turn left on the footpath in front of the car park and follow the numbered way markers. Each marker relates to information on the map in the leaflet and points out what you are likely to spot. The leaflet also provides interesting facts and information about the reservoir, its history, why it’s here and the activities that take place on site. It may also be downloaded from SEW’s website: corporate.southeastwater.co.uk/ about-us/ our-environment/our-reservoirs