Arlington & Berwick

FLOWER SHOW: Ripe and Chalvington are holding their 72ndSummer Flower Show tomorrow, Saturday, at The Yew Tree, Chalvington, 2.30pm. Entrance is free.

WILMINGTON FLOWER SHOW: Tomorrow, Saturday, 3.30pm in Wilmington Village Hall. All welcome.

CRICKET: Selmeston and Alciston Cricket Club will be playing Newick Seconds at Selmeston tomorrow, Saturday. Game starts 1.30pm. Do come and support your local team. Teas are available at home games.

CHURCH SERVICES: For Sunday are Holy Communion 8am at Alciston; Holy Communion 9.15am at Upper Dicker; Holy Communion 9.30am at Arlington; Holy Communion 9.30am at Selmeston; Holy Communion 11am at Berwick; Morning Worship (no Communion) 11am at Wilmington.

COFFEE MORNING: The next Community Coffee Morning will be on Tuesday, 10am, Alciston and Selmeston Village Hall. Everyone welcome.

MICHELHAM PRIORY: Come and be an archaeologist for the day at Michelham Priory’s Archaeology Day being held on Wednesday. Suitable for all ages. 01323 844224.

WHIST DRIVE: Berwick Whist Drive is being held at Berwick Village Hall on Wednesday starting at 7.15pm. New players are always welcome.

COMMITTEE MEETING: Upper Dicker Village Hall Committee meets on Thursday, 7pm for 7.30pm start. New members would be very welcome.

ACWW: The Associated Country Women of the World (ACWW) are holding a fund raising day on Thursday from 1pm to 8pm at 2b Falcon Way, Hailsham, BN27 1HY. Why not pop along and join in the fun.

PRODUCE AND FLOWER SHOW: Visit Arlington and Upper Dicker’s Annual Produce and Flower Show at Arlington Village Hall on Saturday July 28. Doors open at 2.30pm and prize giving takes place at 4pm. View the exhibits - this year there is a new Scarecrow class - and then enjoy a refreshing cup of tea with delicious homemade cake. There will also be Visitor’s Votes for Best in Show, a quiz and Gardener’s Question Time with Jean Griffin of BBC Radio Kent.

MUSIC EVENING: On Sunday July 29 Bluebell Roots, hosted by Jim Tipler and Neil Povey, have another of their popular Music Evenings at The Bluebell Kitchen, Bates Green Farm, Arlington, beginning at 6.30pm. Entry is free but the hat will be passed round for contributions to pay performers. Please bring your own drinks, delicious food will be available by Philippa and Michael Vine, including a vegan option, but please book in advance on 07980 892072. Tony Barellia aka King Size Slim and Grant Sharkey will be among the performers. Be prepared to be amazed. This will not be your average folk night. King Size Slim will play unique, foot stomping, energetic, original blues. Grant Sharkey takes song writing by the scruff of the neck and beats his upright base into submission. His songs are political and controversial and he does not pull his punches, but it is all done with great charm. Before these two guest performers will be a short set by Milton Hide and an hour of Open Mic where many of the regulars to the Bluebell Roots event will perform.

COFFEE MORNINGS: And Book Exchange are held at Upper Dicker Village Hall on Thursday mornings 10.40am to noon. Book exchange/purchase 20p.

MOTH TRAPS: In Arlington Churchyard. Helen Proctor has reported on the Moth traps set up overnight in Arlington St Pancras Churchyard by Mike Mullis in June, assisted by Theresa Turner. Interested spectators gathered to view the moths the following morning which included Eyed Hawk Moths with a 3” wing span and Spectacled Moths, so called as they appear to be wearing glasses. Others included Willow Beauty, Clouded Border, Cinnabar, and Scorched Wing Moths. Common names often describe a feature such as the Snout Moth which appears to have a long ‘nose’ and two White Ermine Moths were attractive with white ‘fur’ covering their thoraxes. The high number of species was partly due to the change in churchyard management. Diverse trees, hedgerows and tall vegetation provide shelter and food for the larvae.

OPEN MEETING: Berwick HLF Open Meeting, July 11. Because this meeting clashed with the World Cup Semi Finals it has been decided to hold another meeting in September. Further details will be announced later.