Arlington & Berwick

FLOWER SHOW: Arlington and Upper Dicker Flower and Produce Show is tomorrow, Saturday, 2.30pm in Arlington Village Hall, prize giving is at 4pm. Teas, quiz, visitor’s votes for Best in Show, a special Scarecrow Class and Gardener’s Question Time with Jean Griffin of BBC Radio Kent.

CRICKET: Selmeston and Alciston Cricket Club are playing Hellingly III away tomorrow, Saturday.

CHURCH SERVICES: For Sunday are a United Benefice Service 10am at Arlington, and Holy Communion 9.15am at Upper Dicker.

THE SUSSEX GUILD: Are holding their Craft Show at Michelham Priory, Upper Dicker, from August 3 to 5. There will be contemporary craft on show and for sale.

CROQUET: The Inter-Village Croquet Competition this year is on Saturday August 4 at 2.30pm kindly hosted by Lindsay and David Quysner. All villagers, family and friends are very welcome, admission is free. Tea is served at 4.30pm prior to the Finals taking place. Geoff Watkins 01323 870170.

SUMMER TRIFLE: Begins on August 4 and runs until August 19 at Pickhams, Wilmington, BN26 6RR, for its second year. Discover arts and music in this Hidden Sussex Garden. Free entry to Gardens and Sculpture Trail, Art and Craft Workshops including Photography, Yoga, Poetry and live music (Dandelion Charm, Milton Hide, Wombat Browning, Anita Jardine, Songbox Band), Art and Craft Show on August 11, Artwave Exhibition August 18 and 19, 25 to 27, Edwardian teas, Family Storytelling, Dementia Day. Pick up one of the Summer Trifle programmes from one of the village pubs and many other local venues or see full details at www.pickhams.com or telephone 01323 840048. On Saturday August 11 there will be a shuttle bus service available from Berwick and Polegate stations and Hailsham Town Centre.

MUSIC: Music for a Summer Evening is on Saturday August 4. Do come and join us in Selmeston for drinks and nibbles at the Old Vicarage from 7pm, and a concert of Operatic Arias and Songs from 8pm in the church. For catering purposes call Jan Matthews 01323 811380 or Michele Boys 01323 870623 if you can come. Entrance is free, but donations to church funds will be much appreciated.

HOUSE FIRES AT DICKER: The Plough Inn at Upper Dicker has set up a fundraising website for the three families whose homes were destroyed by fire recently. If you would like to help the link is: https://www.gofundme.com/4kuwz-families-in-need

OPEN DAY: At Arlington Reservoir. Getting to Know South East Water. South East Water is holding an Open Day at Arlington Treatment Works and Reservoir on Saturday October 20 at 10am and 1.30pm. Join the team of water experts on a two hour tour to see behind the scenes of your local water treatment works and how your drinking water is stored, treated and supplied to your home. Also pick up tips on how to use water wisely and reduce your bills. Entry is strictly by ticket only on a first come, first served basis. Places are subject to confirmation. Please visit corporate.southeast water.co.uk/opendays to book or telephone 01732 375410 between 9am and 5pm weekdays. Conditions apply. ID will be required. As this is a working water treatment facility it is regretted access is not suitable for people with impaired mobility or children under 14 years.