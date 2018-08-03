Arlington & Berwick

CRAFT SHOW: Sussex Guild Craft Show takes place today, Friday, to Sunday at Michelham Priory, Upper Dicker.

CRICKET: Selmeston and Alciston Cricket Club are playing Little Common at home tomorrow, Saturday, 1.30pm start.

CHURCH SERVICES: For Sunday are Holy Communion BCP 8am at Wilmington; Holy Communion 9.15am at Upper Dicker; Benefice Family Service 9.30am at Selmeston; Holy Communion spoken 9.30am at Arlington; Holy Communion 11am at Berwick.

VILLAGE MARKET: Arlington Village Market is on Tuesday from 10am to 11.30am at Arlington Village Hall. There are a variety of stalls including traditional fresh bread, cakes, jewellery, cards, a new craft stall and a good clothes stall 14 plus. Do come and bring friends, refreshments are available.

PIRATES AND PRINCESSES: A Pirate and Princess Day is being held at Michelham Priory, Upper Dicker, on Wednesday. Be a pirate for the day on this bountiful island. Treasure hunts, games for all ages and much more.

OPEN GARDEN: Camberlot Hall’s Open Garden at Upper Dicker, BN27 3RH, is on Saturday August 11, 11am to 4pm, in aid of St Wilfrid’s Hospice. A three-acre country garden with lovely views towards the Downs created from scratch by the current owner over the last five years and featuring a 30m white border and exotic garden.

RUDE MECHANICALS: Outdoor Theatre is performing Oberon’s Cure at Michelham Priory, Upper Dicker, on Sunday August 12, 7.15pm start, tickets available from www.therude mechanicaltheatre.co.uk

ACTION IN RURAL SUSSEX: Donna Lonsdale-O’Brien is the village agent in the Arlington area for Action in Rural Sussex (AirS), a charity funded by the National Lottery and the local authority, supporting local people to help provide new activities and services including art projects, community cafes and drop-ins, dementia support, developing community gardens and open space projects, good neighbour and befriending schemes, healthy walks, men’s sheds groups, lunch clubs, parent and toddler groups and strength and balance exercise groups etc. For further information or help with your project please e-mail Donna at donna.lonsdale-o’brien @ruralsussex.org.uk or call 07968715015, website: https://www.ruralsussex .orguk/what-we-do/ village-agents/

MILK BOTTLE TOPS: Are being collected by our local community for the blind and also helping men with prostate cancer. If you would like to support these charities in this way, your collected tops may be left with Mrs Hope at the Arlington Village Market, which is held on the first Tuesday of every month 10am to 11.30am at Arlington Village Hall (next market August 7). It would be a great help if the tops have been rinsed and they must either have the number 2 or 4 contained inside a triangle on the underside of the top. No other plastic tops please as they are not suitable.