Arlington & Berwick

OPEN GARDEN: Camberlot Hall Open Garden, Camberlot Road, Upper Dicker, BN27 3RH. Open tomorrow, Saturday, 11am to 4pm, in aid of St Wilfrid’s Hospice. Stalls and refreshments. No entry fee but donations to the hospice please. Any home-made cakes for the teas will be gratefully received. Sunday, 2pm to 5pm, for the National Gardens Scheme. Tea and cake. Adults £5, children free. Saturday August 18, 5pm to 8pm for the National Gardens Scheme. Wine and nibbles. Adults £5, children free. A 3-acre country garden with lovely views towards the Downs created from scratch by the current owner over the last five years and featuring a 30m white border and exotic garden. Parking along Camberlot Road, but some disabled parking available near the house. Most of the garden is accessible by wheelchair. No dogs except assistance dogs please.

ARLINGTON VILLAGE PARTY: (Part of Summer Trifle) tomorrow, Saturday, 7.30pm, Pickhams, Hayreed Lane, Wilmington, tel: 01323 840048 www.summertrifle.co.uk Live music night featuring Dandelion Charm, and Milton Hide. Tickets £7.50 on entry, food and pay bar available.

CHURCH SERVICES: For Sunday are Holy Communion BCP 8am at Alciston; Holy Communion 9.15am at Upper Dicker; Holy Communion 9.30am at Arlington; Holy Communion 9.30am at Selmeston; Holy Communion 11am at Berwick; Holy Communion 11am at Wilmington.

OUTDOOR THEATRE: Rude Mechanicals outdoor theatre will be performing Oberon’s Cure on Sunday at Michelham Priory, Upper Dicker. 7.15pm start, tickets available from www.therude mechanicaltheatre.co.uk

CRICKET: Selmeston and Alciston Cricket Club are playing Willingdon II at home tomorrow, Saturday, 1.30pm start.

LUNCH CLUB: Cuckmere Valley Lunch Club is on Tuesday, 12.45pm at Alciston and Selmeston Village Hall to which any residents of our downland villages are welcome. To book a place, or find out more, please call Eileen Fisher 01323 871299 or Linda Boys 01323 870072.

WILDLIFE WEDNESDAY: Is being held at Michelham Priory, Upper Dicker, on Wednesday. A fantastic day of wildlife activities, all ages can get up close to nature.

PARISH COUNCIL: Arlington Parish Council meeting (provisional) will be held on Thursday, 7.30pm at Upper Dicker Village Hall. Parish Clerk: Alison Stevens, 01323 460007, E: arlingtonparish councilesussex@aol.co.uk

FLOWER SHOW: Alciston and Selmeston Flower Show is on Saturday August 18, 2pm in Alciston and Selmeston Village Hall.

ARTWAVE: Exhibition and Pop-Up Cafe in Alciston,11am to 5pm, Sundays August 19 and 26. The Clergy House, 50 The Village, Alciston, the small thatched cottage on the left-hand side just up from the Rose Cottage Pub, look out for the Artwave signs. The Foster-Gandey family are holding their annual Artwave Exhibition and Pop-Up Cafe again this year. They will be supporting and exhibiting art from a group called Viewcraft, showing work by visually impaired participants. The work is of a very high standard and all Viewcraft artists’ work sold will be paid directly to the charity. Additionally, there will be paintings, textiles and ceramics works by local artists. The Pop-Up Cafe will be selling lunches and high teas with Justin’s delicious cakes on sale in the stunning setting overlooking Berwick Church and the South Downs National Park.

RURAL CRIME: The launch of a rural crime hotline has been announced by Nus Ghani, local MP for Wealden. Rural crime can include fly-tipping, livestock worrying or machinery theft etc and the hotline is 0800 783 0137 or www.ruralcrimereportingline.uk