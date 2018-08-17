Arlington & Berwick

FLOWER SHOW: Alciston and Selmeston Flower Show is tomorrow, Saturday, 2pm in Alciston and Selmeston Village Hall.

OPEN GARDEN: At Calmberlot Hall, Camberlot Road, Upper Dicker, BN27 3RH tomorrow, Saturday, 5pm to 8pm for the National Gardens Scheme. Wine and nibbles. Adults £5, children free.

CRICKET: Selmeston and Alciston Cricket Club are playing Robertsbridge II away tomorrow, Saturday, 1pm start.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, Holy Communion BCP 8am at Wilmington, Holy Communion 9.15am at Upper Dicker, Holy Communion 9.30am at Arlington, Holy Communion 11am at Berwick, Evensong (joint BCP service with Selmeston) 5pm at Alciston.

ARTWAVE: Exibition and Pop Up Cafe in Alciston,11am to 5pm, Sundays August 19 and 26, at The Clergy House, 50 The Village, Alciston, the small thatched cottage on the left-hand side just up from the Rose Cottage Pub. Look out for the Artwave signs.

A FAMILY GAMES FEST: Is being held at Michelham Priory, Upper Dicker, on Wednesday. Join in a great day of traditional fun and games.

WHIST DRIVE: Berwick Whist Drive is on Wednesday, 7.15pm at Berwick Village Hall. All new players are welcome to join.

WORKING PARTY: St Pancras Working Party, Saturday August 25, 2.30pm to 4.30pm. Please come along to help, there will be light refreshments and home-made cake.

MUSICAL EVENING: Bluebell Roots Musical Evening, Sunday August 26, 6.30pm, at The Bluebell Kitchen, Bates Green Farm, Arlington. Co-host Neil Povey is on holiday, so it’s just down to Milton Hide who will be joined by the lovely Judy Granville, singer songwriter from Brighton, and previous visitor to Bluebell Roots, Andy Melrose, also a singer songwriter from Brighton. A night not to be missed. Free entry but donations encouraged. Food is available to buy, but bring your own drink. T: Jim 07980 892072.

EXHIBITION WEEKEND: Part of Lewes Artwave, August 25 to 27 at Pickhams, Hayreed Lane, Wilmington, BN26 6UW.

SUPER HERO DAY: Monday August 27, Michelham Priory, Upper Dicker.