Arlington & Berwick

WORKING PARTY: St Pancras Working Party tomorrow, Saturday, 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

CRICKET: Selmeston and Alciston Cricket Club are playing Hadlow Down at home tomorrow, Saturday, 1 pm start.

EXHIBITION WEEKEND: Part of Lewes Artwave, August 25 to 27 at Pickhams, Hayreed Lane, Wilmington, BN26 6UW.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sunday, Holy Communion 8am Alciston; Holy Communion 9.15am at Upper Dicker; Holy Communion 9.30am at Arlington; Holy Communion 9.30am at Selmeston; Holy Communion 11am at Berwick; Morning Worship (no Communion) 11am at Wilmington.

MUSIC EVENING: Bluebell Roots Music Evening on Sunday, 6.30pm at The Bluebell Kitchen, Bates Green Farm, Arlington. T: Jim 07980 892072.

SUPER HERO DAY: Monday, Michelham Priory, Upper Dicker

COFFEE MORNING: Community Coffee Morning, 10am Tuesday at Alciston and Selmeston Village Hall. Everyone welcome.

GIN AND TONIC PARTY: St Pancras fundraising Gin and Tonic Party, courtesy of Paul and Frances Bendit of Folkington Juices, Friday August 31 from 6.30pm at Endlewick House, Wilbees Road, Arlington. All Arlingtonians past and present very welcome. Please let Frances know if you are coming frances@bendit.co.uk or leave a message on 01323 486882. (The party will be postponed if raining).

ANNUAL SHOW: Berwick Produce Association are holding their Annual Show at Berwick Village Hall and beyond on Saturday September 1, 2pm to 5pm. There will be a dog show, exhibits, side shows, beer tent, teas and home-made delights and a grand raffle.

VILLAGE MARKET: Arlington Village Market and Coffee Morning, Tuesday September 4, 10am to 11.30am, Arlington Village Hall. A variety of stalls including traditional fresh bread, cakes, jewellery, cards.