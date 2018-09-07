Arlington & Berwick

MEN’S BREAKFAST: Men’s Monthly Breakfast tomorrow, Saturday, 9am, Chapter 12, Hailsham. Guest speaker Rev Des Burton, An Alternative History of Prison Chaplaincy. Breakfast £8.50 per head. To book email csa.hellingly@gmail.com or telephone 01323 840915.

ARTS FESTIVAL: Hails;ham Arts Festival September 8 to 23, www.hailshamfestival.co.uk

MEDIEVAL WEEKEND: Tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday at Michelham Priory, 01323 844224.

BARN DANCE: Arlington Annual Barn Dance tomorrow, Saturday, Bluebell Barn, Bates Green. Tickets £7 from Hailsham Pavilion, 01323 841414 or via www.hailshampavilion.co.uk or on door, children free. Bring your own wine/beer.

ART EXHIBITION: Tomorrow, Saturday, part of Hailsham Festival, Bluebell Barn, Bates Green, www.hailshamfestival.co.uk

HEDGE LAYING: Laughton and District Hedge Laying Competition tomorrow, Saturday, near Raylands Farm, Arlington.

RIDE AND STRIDE: Sussex Historic Churches Ride and Stride tomorrow, Saturday, 9am to 5pm. Sponsorship forms are available in the benefice churches. For further information www.sussexhistoricchurchestrust.org.uk

WORKING PARTY: A conservation working party is being held at St Pancras Churchyard tomorrow, Saturday, from 2.30pm to 4.30pm. Anyone who wishes to volunteer to help will be most welcome, refreshments will be provided.

PARISH COUNCIL: Long Man parish Council meeting on Monday, 7.30pm, Wilmington Village Hall. Parish Clerk, Mrs C Reynolds, T. 01323 843927, longmanclerk@gmail.com

CONSULTATION: Sessingham Weir Community Consultations. Local residents, anglers and other interested parties are invited to Arlington Village Hall on Saturday September 15, noon to 4pm, to share their views on the future of Sessingham ,Weir. Sessingham Weir is an Environment Agency owned structure on the Cuckmere River. Weirs, such as Sessingham, degrade the upstream river habitat, creating an environment more similar to that found in a canal rather than a free flowing river. Weirs can also be a barrier to the movement of fish and other aquatic species, making them vulnerable to drought, floods, pollution events and disease. With the weir now over 50 years old, it is beginning to fail and is unlikely to be maintained. Due to this, a course of action is needed to ensure a safe and sustainable long term future for the river and its wildlife. The South East Rivers Trust has been working with the Environment Agency to investigate a variety of options for this structure and would like to discuss these at one of the consultation events. www.southeas triverstrust.org, E: info@southeas triverstrust.org

MORE GARDENS NEEDED: St Wilfrid’s Hospice are looking for more gardens to be opened outside Eastbourne. Gardens large and small are needed and if you and a neighbour or two have smaller gardens they could open together, St Wilfrid’s staff and volunteers provide lots of help, you provide the garden. In 2017 Open Gardens raised £18,500. Please contact Rosemary Ross if you would like to know more. rosemaryross17@gmail.com